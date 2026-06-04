Kenya eager for partnerships that will create jobs, transfer skills-Mudavadi

Kenya is ready for transformative partnership with South Korean companies in areas of manufacturing and industrial technology, automotive and mobility solutions, electronics and ICT, renewable energy and green technologies, construction, engineering and smart city development, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has said.

PCS Mudavadi said Kenya is working towards building a strong commitment that will foster a conducive environment for investment and structured collaboration with South Korean companies.

He said this when he met with representatives of the Korean industry and the civil society during his tour of the Gyeonggi University of Science and Technology (GTEC) in Siheung City, Gyeonggi Province.

“Kenya is a gateway to a market of over 500 million people in the East African region, supported by a stable democracy, a skilled workforce, and a rapidly modernizing infrastructure. Kenya and Korea share a common belief that human capital, innovation, and technology are the engines of national transformation,” said Mudavadi.

Mudavadi said Korea has become a global benchmark for industrial excellence, and Kenya is looking forward to tapping into the immense Korean potential to build a future anchored in innovation, skills, and shared prosperity.

“Kenya is not just open for business—we are eager for partnerships that create jobs, transfer skills, and build industries that will define the future. We value Korean companies for their reputation in quality, innovation, and long-term commitment,” he said.

“Let us continue to strengthen the bridges between our peoples, our institutions, and our industries. Together, we can shape a partnership that is not only mutually beneficial but transformative,” he added.

Mudavadi also the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs said Kenya will be banking on a strategic partnership with Korean institutions of higher learning in shaping the next generation of Kenyan engineers, technicians, and innovators.

He noted that robust plans are underway in expanding Technical, Vocational and Education Training institutions, modernizing curricula, and deepening partnerships with industry global players.

“I am encouraged by the ongoing collaborations between GTEC and Kenyan institutions, and I welcome the possibility of expanding these partnerships—through student exchanges, faculty cooperation, joint research, and technology transfer. Kenya is ready to learn from Korea’s remarkable experience in linking education to industrial growth,” noted Mudavadi.

Mudavadi also acknowledged the input of Non-Governmental Organizations and Civil Societies in contributing to the social development of nations.

He said the civil society plays a pivotal role in strengthening communities, supporting vulnerable groups, and complementing government efforts in education, health, and technology access.

“We look forward to deeper collaboration with organizations that share our vision of inclusive development and empowerment,” noted the Prime CS.