Diana Mbuba clinches Amateur Championship Title in Nairobi

Diana Mbuba, a seasoned golfer, clinched victory in a dramatic 22nd-hole sudden-death playoff at the Kenya Ladies Golf Union Amateur Championship over the weekend.

The competition hosted at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club saw Mbuba facing stiff competition from over 100 other golfers at the par 72 course. Mbuba outshined Mercy Nyanchama who secured the runner-up spot in the KCB-sponsored tournament.

In Division A, Mukami Mungai claimed victory, while Eunice Kilonzo’s outstanding performance secured her the Division B title, both conquering the challenging 18-hole course.

“This win is the result of my unwavering dedication and hard work behind the scenes. I anticipated success today due to my rigorous training in preparation for this championship. I competed against some of the nation’s finest amateur golfers, each demonstrating exceptional skill and experience. I eagerly anticipate the upcoming tournaments, eager to compete once more in a sport I hold dear to my heart,” Diana shared.

Florence Maina attained the runner-up position in Division A, and Veronica Muthiani secured the corresponding honor in Division B.

Ashley Awuor and Nancy Wairimu, both reaching the semi-finals displayed remarkable performances in the championship category.

In Division A, Caroline Kadikinyi and Benta Khaniri showcased their skills, prevailing over their opponents to secure places in the semi-finals in an intense battle.

Mukami Wangai, the triumphant winner of Division A, expressed her elation, highlighting KCB’s commitment to fostering women’s participation in golf.

She called upon other corporations to invest in golf sponsorships, enabling more women to engage in the cherished sport.