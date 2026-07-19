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First global intergovernmental AI cooperation organization

Xinhua
By Xinhua
3 Min Read
This photo taken on July 16, 2026 shows the exterior view of the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, east China. Shanghai is ushering in its major AI moment of the year with the forthcoming 2026 World AI Conference (WAIC) and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance, scheduled from Friday to Monday. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)
This photo taken on July 16, 2026 shows the exterior view of the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, east China. Shanghai is ushering in its major AI moment of the year with the forthcoming 2026 World AI Conference (WAIC) and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance, scheduled from Friday to Monday. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

The creation of the world’s first intergovernmental international organization to cope with opportunities and challenges posed by thinking machines was announced at a major AI governance conference in Shanghai on Friday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said the establishment of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO) is a major move by China to answer the call of the Global South and unite the international community in advancing AI development and governance.

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“It will be an important milestone in the history of AI development,” Xi said at the opening ceremony of the 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance.

WAICO’s establishment comes as AI has emerged as a key driver of global economic growth, while humanity grapples with AI-related security and ethical challenges and seeks to bridge widening gaps in AI development, according to speakers at the event.

The organization, headquartered in Shanghai, aims to ensure that AI is beneficial, safe and fair, and serves the benefit of all humanity, according to the organization’s founding agreement.

Representatives from 29 countries signed the agreement on Thursday, making their countries founding members of WAICO. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi signed the agreement on behalf of the Chinese government. The other countries included Kazakhstan, Laos, Pakistan, Russia and Indonesia.

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WAICO’s establishment is widely considered a concrete step China takes to work with all parties to build a fair and equitable AI governance framework and make AI an international public good that benefits all.

Addressing Friday’s event, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres noted that WAICO is a “natural development” of the Global AI Governance Initiative proposed by Xi in 2023.

“Technology that will shape the future of humanity must be shaped by all humanity,” said Guterres. “It cannot be governed by a handful of countries or a handful of companies. Every nation needs a seat at the table.”

China is a global leader in AI development. In 2025, its core AI industries were worth over 1.2 trillion yuan (about 175 billion U.S. dollars), while the number of AI enterprises nationwide exceeded 6,200.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, also attending the event, said he appreciates China’s leadership in establishing WAICO, adding that he believes the organization has the potential to become a leading international institution shaping the future of global AI.

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