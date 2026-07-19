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Enziu River Bridge nears completion as Govt commits more funds

Boniface Kanyali
By Boniface Kanyali
2 Min Read

The construction of the multi-million-shilling Enziu River Bridge in Mwingi, Kitui County, has reached 80pc completion, with the contractor expected to complete the project within the next two months.

Speaking during a tour of the construction site, a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) delegation led by Kitui South MP Rachel Nyamai said the government had released additional funds to ensure the project is completed on schedule.

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Nyamai noted that the bridge is a key infrastructure project that will improve transport, enhance trade, and boost economic activities by providing a safe crossing for residents who have for years endured challenges during the rainy season.

The project’s resident engineer, Mbotha Charles, explained that the delays experienced during construction were mainly caused by the importation of specialized construction materials, which took longer than expected to arrive.

He, however, assured residents that the materials are now on site and construction is progressing as planned.

Once completed, the Enziu River Bridge is expected to significantly improve connectivity between Kitui and neighboring counties, while reducing the risk of accidents and loss of lives that have frequently occurred when the river floods.

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The contractor expressed confidence that the bridge will be ready for use within the projected two-month timeline.

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