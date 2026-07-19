‎Tharaka Nithi to establish constituency museums to preserve cultural heritage

‎Tharaka Nithi County Government will establish small museums in each of its constituencies as part of efforts to preserve and promote the county’s cultural heritage for future generations.

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‎Governor Muthomi Njuki announced the initiative during the closing ceremony of the two-day Chuka Igambang’ombe Cultural Festival at Kaanwa chiefs camp, saying the museums will showcase cultural artefacts, traditions and the history of communities across the county.

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‎The governor directed the County Department of Culture to provide funds for the initiative in the next county budget, saying the museums will serve as learning centres where residents, students and visitors can appreciate the county’s rich cultural heritage.

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‎Njuki expressed concern that many young people have limited knowledge of their traditions and urged parents, elders and community leaders to play a greater role in passing cultural values from one generation to another.

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‎”We must not allow our culture to disappear because it defines who we are. Our children should know their traditions and heritage,” he said.

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‎He added the county government would continue supporting community-based organisations (CBOs), artists and cultural groups to ensure local traditions are preserved and promoted.

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‎The governor noted that cultural festivals are important platforms for celebrating identity, strengthening unity and passing cultural values to future generations.

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‎He announced that the county’s flagship Ura Gate Cultural Festival will be held in August, with the exact date to be communicated later. He said the event will bring together communities from across Tharaka Nithi to showcase the county’s rich cultural diversity.

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‎Njuki praised the success of the Chuka Igambang’ombe Cultural Festival, saying the impressive turnout and colourful performances demonstrated residents’ commitment to preserving their cultural heritage.

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‎He commended the 25 cultural dance groups, artists, organisers and residents who participated in the festival for keeping the county’s traditions alive.

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‎The governor also urged residents to protect wildlife by refraining from killing wild animals, saying conservation would enable future generations to appreciate Kenya’s natural heritage.

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‎On leadership, Njuki cautioned against politics based on regional or clan interests, saying no single constituency could elect leaders without the support of others.

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‎He urged residents to evaluate leaders based on their development record and ability to serve all people equally rather than their place of origin.

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‎Speaking during the event, Maara Member of Parliament Kareke Mbiuki underscored the importance of preserving culture through annual festivals, saying they strengthen community identity while promoting unity and social cohesion.

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‎Mbiuki commended the county government for supporting cultural groups and organising constituency cultural festivals, saying the initiative would help preserve the county’s rich heritage for generations to come.