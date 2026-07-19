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Probe launched into alleged goon activity in Ol Kalou

MINA Media
By MINA Media
2 Min Read
Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched investigations into allegations of the presence of armed goons during the Ol Kalou by-election, Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen has said.

“The DCI has opened an investigation file to establish who these individuals are, the crimes they committed, who they harmed, and why they were there, so that appropriate legal action can be taken,” said the CS.

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While dismissing allegations made by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua regarding the alleged sexual abuse of women, the CS urged members of the public with credible information to come forward and record statements to facilitate justice.

The CS also warned political leaders against making tribal, divisive, and inflammatory remarks, warning that such utterances pose a threat to national security.

“You don’t have to burn our country just to win one seat,” he warned.

Murkomen further defended the Kenya Kwanza Administration’s development record, expressing confidence that President William Ruto would be overwhelmingly re-elected based on his track record.

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“Looking at the programmes this government is implementing, I am confident that the people of Kenya will choose day over darkness, they will vote President Ruto overwhelmingly,” he said.

The CS was speaking at Kwanza Girls High School in Trans Nzoia County during an interdenominational prayer and thanksgiving service.

He also announced a second security operation in Kitale Town and its environs targeting organised criminal gangs to enhance security and create an environment conducive for business.

“We are coming for round two. If you are involved in robbing or harming people, we will take firm action against you. We will not ask about your political affiliation,” he warned, adding that similar operations will be rolled out in other towns across the country.

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