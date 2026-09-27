Omondi and Chandaria nominated for Unstoppable Africa Awards

Comedian and philanthropist Eric Omondi, alongside industrialist and humanitarian Dr. Manu Chandaria, are among eight Kenyans nominated for the inaugural Unstoppable Africa Awards. Both are nominated in the Unstoppable Community Builder of the Year category.

The nominations position Kenya within a diverse continental group of business leaders, government officials, creatives, diplomats, and social-impact figures. They are all expected to gather in Nairobi for the awards launch on 31 October.

The new Pan-African awards platform aims to recognise individuals and institutions whose work has delivered tangible impact across Africa. The awards encompass various fields, including governance, business, innovation, media, arts, sports, and community development.

Omondi and Chandaria are the sole Kenyan nominees in the Community Builder category, with their nominations acknowledging their respective philanthropic and community initiatives.

They are part of a Kenyan contingent that also includes Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi, nominated in the governance category.

Cabinet Secretaries Beatrice Askul Moe and Geoffrey Kiringa Ruku are the Kenyan nominees in the ministerial category, while Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa is nominated in the legislative category, according to the organisers.

Kenya’s creative industry is also well-represented, with comedians Crazy Kennar and Jaymo De Cin, alongside Andrew Kibe, nominated in the Content Creator of the Year category.

Musician Bien is the Kenyan nominee for Artist of the Year, while Mark Ogendi, CEO of Kenya Utalii College, is nominated for CEO of the Year.

Dr. Anita Nyanjong is nominated for Woman of the Year, and actress Lupita Nyong’o and marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge feature in the Brand Ambassador of the Year category.

The nominations give Kenya representation across politics, public administration, business, entertainment, sports, and social impact, as the country prepares to host the continental awards event.

The organisers have stated that the nominees will compete against contenders from countries including South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Rwanda, and Egypt.

Public voting is currently underway and is scheduled to close on 5 October. The final selection will combine public votes with an assessment by an Awards Academy comprising professionals from across Africa.

The Nairobi event is anticipated to bring together business leaders, government officials, creatives, and diplomats for a celebration of African leadership, achievement, and impact.

The awards come amid growing efforts to establish platforms that highlight African-led innovation, enterprise, and social impact. The broader Unstoppable Africa initiative, convened by the Global Africa Business Initiative, has also focused on business, investment, digital transformation, creative industries, and sport as key drivers of Africa’s economic development.