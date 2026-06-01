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Highest honour of 100 camels given to “Sultan” Ruto by Wajir county

"The elders of Wajir has said that you are our king...you are our Sultan." - Ahmed Abdullahi, Governor Wajir

Nzula Nzyoka
By Nzula Nzyoka
4 Min Read

President William Ruto has been honoured by the elders of Wajir with 100 camels as a “Thank you” gift for allowing the county to host the 63rd Madaraka celebrations.

On June 1, Wajir County, fondly referred to as the “Camel Capital” by its Governor, Ahmed Abdullahi, became the first from the Northern region to host a high-level event attended by President William Ruto.

The historical significance of Wajir hosting this event was acknowledged by both the President and the Governor of Wajir, who admitted that the region had been neglected in the past. President Ruto cited Sessional Paper No. 10 of 1965: African Socialism and its Application to Planning in Kenya as one of the main reasons for the region’s neglect.

In his speech, Governor Ahmed Abdullahi admitted he had become “emotional” when the county had received the honour, expressing the region’s gratitude.

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“I wish to express our profound gratitude to his excellency, the President of Kenya, William Samoei Ruto, for according Wajir County, and the wider North Eastern region, the honour to host this year’s Madaraka Day,” Governor Abdullahi said. “The people of Wajir have waited for this day; they prayed for this moment…These celebrations say that Wajir is no longer remote and peripheral; it is fully integrated into the country’s shared imagination and future.”

The governor also added that the occasion would be remembered in the county’s annals of History.

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“This day marks a defining moment in Wajir’s journey. The people of Wajir and the wider Northern region will remember this day for years to come and remember this great honour bestowed upon this county by you.”

More significantly, in a deep show of appreciation, Governor Ahmed said that the elders of Wajir would honour President Ruto with 100 camels as a sign of respect.

“On behalf of the people of Wajir we thank you, Asante sana. Your Excellency, when you honour someone in our culture, and the highest honour is given to Kings, the community contributes 100 camels.”

The governor was referring to the age-old tradition tied to the Northern region and the pastoral communities of the Horn of Africa, in which respected rulers, clan leaders, Sultans, and Wabars (traditional kings) often receive livestock tributes from communities.

According to academic records of the practise, camels are often used because they are the most prestigious livestock that could be offered. Anthropologists note that large livestock numbers often carry symbolic rather than purely economic meaning. A gift of 100 camels represents extraordinary generosity and collective respect and shows that one has been honoured above all ordinary guests.

“The elders of Wajir have said that you are our king, and they will give you 100 camels to be delivered by them at a place of your choice. You are our sultan.”

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