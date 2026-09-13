Xi unveils five-point plan to power “Greater BRICS” cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping has put forward five initiatives aimed at strengthening “Greater BRICS” cooperation, advocating for enhanced partnerships in artificial intelligence, trade and investment, digital industries, smart manufacturing, and talent development.

Xi presented the proposals on Sunday, the second day of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. He urged the expanded grouping to translate its growing influence into practical cooperation and accelerated development.

“Greater BRICS” should build on its strengths as a grouping rooted in emerging markets and connected to the Global South while upholding openness, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation,” He stated

Xi emphasised the importance of maintaining stable and unimpeded industrial and supply chains, fostering more integrated markets, and generating new opportunities for economic growth.

He also called for the establishment of innovation incubators, the modernisation of traditional industries, the development of emerging sectors, and forward-looking planning for future industries.

The Chinese leader specifically highlighted technology, urging BRICS members to intensify cooperation in artificial intelligence, promote open-source development, and expand practical collaboration in research, development, and industrial applications.

China, he affirmed, is prepared to work with fellow BRICS members to advance AI-driven new industrialisation and deepen cooperation across industrial and supply chains.

Xi noted that the increasing significance of BRICS is evident in its two-decade evolution, transforming from a group of emerging economies into a broad platform for cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries.

He commended BRICS for demonstrating resilience by collaborating through major challenges such as the global financial crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic, and climate change, while safeguarding the common interests of the Global South.

According to Xi, the world is experiencing transformations not witnessed in a century, with the Global South gaining strength and the movement towards a multipolar world becoming increasingly apparent.

However, he cautioned that unilateralism and power politics are exerting pressure on multilateralism and the international order, leading to widening deficits in peace, development, security, and governance.

Against this backdrop, Xi urged BRICS countries to become pioneers in reforming global governance and advancing a more just and equitable international order. He advocated for greater democracy in international relations, stronger support for the United Nations, and a multilateral trading system centred on the World Trade Organization.

Xi also called on BRICS members to reject protectionism and amplify the voice of Global South countries in global decision-making, including in emerging domains such as cyberspace, outer space, and the deep sea.

On security, Xi urged BRICS to oppose bloc confrontation and Cold War thinking, respect national sovereignty, and refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of other countries. He stated that BRICS should play a constructive role in resolving international flashpoints and contribute to efforts to address both the symptoms and root causes of conflicts.

Xi further called for increased cultural, tourism, and education exchanges, including stronger youth-to-youth engagement and the sharing of governance experiences. He urged BRICS members to remain committed to dialogue, seek common ground while respecting differences, and effectively manage disagreements to ensure the grouping continues to progress.

The summit takes place as BRICS marks 20 years of cooperation and expands its role as a platform connecting emerging economies and countries of the Global South.

Xi stated that China would work with other members to build consensus and usher in what he described as BRICS’ third “golden decade” of prosperity and progress.

China will assume the rotating BRICS chair and host the 19th BRICS Summit next year.

At the New Delhi summit, participating leaders welcomed the grouping’s development over the past two decades, acknowledging its growing representation and potential.

They called for stronger economic resilience, free trade, multilateralism, respect for sovereign equality and international law, while supporting a more just and inclusive international order.

The leaders also adopted a joint declaration, affirming their commitment to deepening BRICS cooperation across economic, technological, political, and people-to-people engagements.