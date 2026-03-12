County NewsMoreNEWS

PS Omollo: Plans for Madaraka Day fete in high gear

Plans for this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations have begun with an
assurance that the stadium under construction will be completed in good
time.

The Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Dr. Raymond Omollo, on Thursday led the National Celebrations Steering Committee on an inaugural inspection tour of Wajir Stadium, the venue for the 63rd Madaraka Day celebrations.

The visit marks the start of a crucial phase in the preparations for celebrations to be hosted in Wajir County.

The PS was accompanied by fellow Principal Secretaries Dr. Patrick Mariru
(Defence) and Teresia Mbaika (Aviation and Aerospace Development).

It will be the first time the national event is being hosted in the region.

The PS inspected ongoing construction works at the 10,000-capacity
stadium in Wajir town and received technical briefings from contractors,
engineers and senior National Government Administrative Officers (NGAOs) on the status of infrastructure development, projected completion timelines, and logistical frameworks necessary to bring the facility to the national standard required for the celebrations.

Speaking at the stadium, PS Omollo said the contractors will work round
the clock to ensure the stadium was ready early enough to host the
celebrations.

“The stadium is currently at about 10 percent completion, and we expect substantial completion by the first week of May as we get ready for the Madaraka Day celebrations.Hosting Madaraka Day in Wajir is a clear demonstration of the Government’s commitment to equitable national inclusion. Every Kenyan, in every corner of this country, deserves to feel that they are part of our shared national story,” he said

Dr. Omollo also outlined other critical facilities integral to the successful hosting of the national celebrations. These include the expansion and rehabilitation of Wajir International Airport, works on the terminal building, taxiway, and runway, that are aimed at enhancing efficiency and facilitate easier movement into and out of Wajir.

Dr Omollo said the decision to host the 63rd Madaraka Day celebrations in Wajir was part of the National Government’s deliberate policy of rotating national events across different regions of the country, ensuring that all Kenyans feel represented and included in the country’s development milestones.

The occasion marks the anniversary of Kenya’s attainment of internal self-governance on June 1, 1963 a pivotal moment in the nation’s path to full independence.

Dr. Omollo said hosting Madaraka Day will serve as a catalyst for accelerated infrastructure development in Wajir County and the wider North Eastern region.

The delegation further visited the County Commissioner’s residence, which will undergo refurbishment ahead of the State luncheon scheduled to be hosted by President on Madaraka Day.

“Beyond the celebrations themselves, the preparatory investments in the stadium and surrounding public facilities are expected to generate lasting economic benefits for local communities, including employment, improved public amenities, and elevated national visibility for the region,” he said.

The PS placed particular emphasis on inter-agency coordination as a cornerstone of the preparations. He called on all stakeholders, including

NGAOs, the Wajir County Government leadership, national security agencies, and implementing ministries to collaborate in the preparations with a view to meeting set timelines.

Dr Omollo said robust security arrangements and comprehensive logistical plans would be deployed to ensure the safety and comfort of all participants at the national event.

He noted that the celebrations would provide a platform to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the North Eastern region, strengthen national cohesion, and amplify the government’s development agenda under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, BETA.

The national fete is expected to attract dignitaries, government officials, and Kenyans from across the country to Wajir County.

PS Omollo said would continue to monitor progress in the preparations and provide support where necessary.

He said follow-up visits, technical reviews, and coordination meetings would be conducted progressively to ensure that all preparations are finalized well ahead of June 1.

