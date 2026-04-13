International News

Orbán era swept away by Péter Magyar’s Hungary election landslide

Orbán has been a close partner of both US President Donald Trump

BBC
By BBC
2 Min Read
Viktor Orbán ousted after 16 years in power as Hungarian opposition wins election landslide.

Viktor Orbán’s 16 years in power is over and a system condemned as an “electoral autocracy” lies in tatters, defeated by a 45-year-old former party insider who convinced a majority of Hungarians to bring it to an end.

“We did it,” Péter Magyar told a crowd of cheering supporters beside the River Danube, overlooking Budapest’s magnificent parliament on the other side. “Together we overthrew the Hungarian regime.”

Preliminary election results, based on more than 98% of counted votes, put his Tisza party on course for an extraordinary 138 seats, with Orbán’s Fidesz on 55 and the far-right Our Homeland on six.

The landslide will not only allow Magyar to overturn Orbán’s increasingly unpopular domestic policies, but reset Hungary’s global relationships.

Orbán has been a close partner of both US President Donald Trump – earning an in-person appearance from US Vice-President JD Vance in the final week of the campaign – and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, and he had become a big thorn in the side of the EU and Ukraine.

Magyar, on the other hand, stood on a platform of distancing Hungary from Russia in favour of more cordial ties with the EU and Ukraine.

Ukraine ready to accept 30-day ceasefire with Russia
IGAD region works towards containing the desert locust menace
Kenya participates in the CSW70 Conference
World Public Assembly honors champions of humanity and public diplomacy

For two years, Magyar took his burgeoning movement around villages, town squares and cities, rallying Hungarians who had had enough of the cronyism and corruption that had become endemic in Hungary over years.

Japan to deploy missiles on island near Taiwan by 2031
Mashariki Fest presents the Butiama Accord to President Museveni
DR Congo’s ex-President Kabila meets with religious leaders in Goma
Raila loses bid for AUC chairperson to Mahamoud Youssouf of Djibouti
Beijing defends Kenya-China ties, opposes foreign interference
Share This Article
Previous Article Seafarers union decries labour abuse in the maritime sector
Next Article Wandayi denies approving controversial fuel import as investigation deepens
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Ruto defends UDA–ODM alliance, says broad-based government driving development
Local News
Waiguru accelerates digital skills among youth as 60 graduate from County Agricultural TVET
Agriculture County News
Plans are underway for Kenya Health Security Convention in May
County News Health
Kisii set for power boost as Ruto unveils new electrification projects
Local News NEWS

You May also Like

County NewsInternational News

Uganda deploys troops to South Sudan – military chief

BusinessInternational News

Fast-food giant KFC leaves Kentucky home for Texas

International NewsNEWS

Israel hopeful of Hamas deal to release hostages in ‘coming days’

International News

Tens of thousands evacuated from massive China floods

Show More