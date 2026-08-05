FootballSportsWAFCON 2026

South Africa, Ivory Coast advance to WAFCON quarter-finals as Group B concludes

Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
By Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
2 Min Read

Ivory Coast and Banyana Banyana secured the two quarter-final berths from Group B at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday, eliminating Tanzania and Burkina Faso on the tournament’s final group-stage matchday in Casablanca.

Ivory Coast beat Tanzania 2-1 at Larbi Zaouli Stadium to finish top of the group unbeaten. The Elephants took the lead just before halftime and doubled their advantage in the second half.

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Tanzania, playing without a suspended midfielder, pulled a goal back from a stoppage-time penalty but could not find an equaliser. The result confirmed Ivory Coast’s group win and ended Tanzania’s campaign, despite the Twiga Stars recording their first-ever WAFCON victory earlier in the tournament.

In the other Group B fixture, South Africa beat Burkina Faso 1-0 at Stade Moulay Rachid to advance as runners-up. The only goal came in the 21st minute. Burkina Faso, who needed just a draw to progress, pushed for an equaliser in the second half but were unable to break down South Africa’s defence.

The results left Ivory Coast and South Africa level on results against Burkina Faso, and Tanzania was eliminated, while South Africa’s win combined with Ivory Coast’s victory secured their place in the last eight on head-to-head standings.

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South Africa will face host nation Morocco in the quarter-finals in Rabat on Saturday.  A  place in the semifinals and qualification for the 2027 FIFA World Cup in Brazil are at stake. Ivory Coast’s quarter-final opponent will be determined by the results of the other group matches.

Burkina Faso and Tanzania are eliminated from the tournament.

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