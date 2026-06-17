Local NewsNEWS

Murder plot: Naivasha court orders arrest, extradition of US based couple

The two are jointly charged alongside their 73-year-old father, Francis Muya, with five counts of conspiracy to murder family members, including their mother

KBC Correspondent
By KBC Correspondent
3 Min Read
They are jointly charged alongside their 73-year-old father.

A Naivasha court has issued a warrant for the arrest and the extradition of a couple living in the US to face charges of conspiring to murder five members of their family.

The court said Amos Wanjiru and his wife, Alice Muya, had ignored court summonses for nearly two years.

The two are jointly charged alongside their 73-year-old father, Francis Muya, with five counts of conspiracy to murder family members, including their mother.

The farmer, Muya has already been charged that on diverse dates between 1st March and 2nd May 2024, jointly with others not in court, he hired killers at a cost of over Ksh3m to murder his estranged wife, Rose Njeri Muya.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

He also faces four other charges of conspiracy to murder Antony Mwaura, Martin Muya, Alex Muya and Oprah Muya, the farmers’ three sons and a daughter respectively.

In his ruling, Naivasha Chief Magistrate Abdulqadir Ramathan termed the charges facing the couple and their father as very serious.

Mombasa, Bomet and Nyeri lead in SHA registration – Duale
President Ruto to grace interdenominational prayers in Busia 
Kirinyaga County hosts first Agro-Ecology Symposium to promote organic farming
NYOTA mentorship phase ends, 99pc of youth businesses already up and running

He noted that despite the defence counsel on various occasions assuring the court that the couple would appear in court, this had never materialised.

The magistrate gave the Office of Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) the go-ahead to work with the US government in extraditing the two so that they could face the charges.

“The court gave the couple every opportunity to present themselves but they failed and I agree with the prosecution that this court should take decisive action and issue a warrant of arrest,” he said.

Efforts by the defence counsel Edwin Njagi to have the arrest orders stayed for 45 days were declined by the court which advised him to seek legal redress in the High Court.

The prosecutor Joseck Abwajo told the court that the defence team, despite promising to avail the two accused on several occasions, had failed to do so.

He said that of the three accused, only the father had been charged with the case delaying for over two years as the court waited for the couple to be arraigned in court.

In the case, the man with the help of his daughter and son-in-law, allegedly hired killers to assist in getting rid of the family members so that they could take over the prime plot in Molo town.

According to documents filed in court, the alleged plot began on March 1, 2024, when Francis Muya and his daughter, Alice Muya, are said to have met two suspected hitmen at a hotel in Nakuru.

The court documents indicate that the parties agreed on a fee of KSh3.1 million for the killings. Investigators allege that the money was subsequently raised and delivered through the father and daughter.

The case will come up for mention on the 28th of July.

History as Makueni County Referral conducts first brain tumour surgery
Laikipia residents cautioned against buying uninspected meat
Immigration Services announces changes in passport collection
Iran unveils new ballistic missile with 1,200 km range
Police, prisons officers migrate to Usalama Cover for comprehensive healthcare
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Why Kenya retirement future depends on saving more today
Next Article KNH doctors successfully remove a massive 4kg liver tumor from patient
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Stars unite for Obama Presidential Center grand opening
Entertainment
KNH doctors successfully remove a massive 4kg liver tumor from patient
Local News NEWS
Why Kenya retirement future depends on saving more today
Business Local Business
Kenya ranks 6th in Africa’s digital rights and inclusion index
Technology Technology

You May also Like

County NewsNEWS

Kisumu: Motorists urged to exercise caution after River Nyando bursts its banks

County NewsHealth

AstraZeneca reaffirms commitment to cancer care on World Cancer Day 2025

Sabina Chege
Local News

Sabina Chege pushes for a law to force public officers to use public hospitals

County NewsNEWS

Ex-Nyandarua Governor convicted in Ksh50M graft case

Show More