Over 5.4 million taxpayers file returns ahead of Friday deadline

Over 5.4 million Kenyans had filed their returns by 28th June 2023, representing a 16 per cent growth compared to the returns submitted last year.

In a statement on Thursday, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) said that an average of 150,000 returns were being processed daily, with the number expected to increase as the filling deadline approaches.

“The increment in the number of returns filed, reflects increased tax compliance rate. Tax compliance has experienced significant growth over a five year period, from 2 million returns filed for 2017 to 5.5 million returns filed for the 2021 year of income,” KRA said.

KRA noted that the growth is as a result of taxpayers’ consistency in fulfilling their return filing obligations.

“Over the years, KRA has also enhanced its service support framework by providing offsite filling support during ushuru mashinani engagements, extended working hours at KRA service centers,” KRA stated

The authority is urging taxpayers to file their returns before the deadline, which is tomorrow 30th June, 2023.