Ruto meets Moussa Faki, agree to work together in reforming AU

President William Ruto and African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki have pledged to collaborate in efforts aimed at reforming the Commission.

Ruto said the meeting, held on Thursday at State House, Nairobi, focused on building a secure, peaceful, equitable and climate resilient Africa.

They also agreed on the urgent need for a peaceful Sudan.

The Head of State noted that building partnerships is an effective way to dealing with climate change that threatens our communities and ecosystems.

“If we respond collectively and boldly and in a co-ordinated way, we stand to make strides in our development, meet our aspirations and prosper,” said Ruto

The meeting with Faki comes weeks after Ruto called for urgent reforms of the African Union (AU) to ensure a stronger economic performance in the continent.

Speaking during the 22nd Summit of the COMESA Heads of States and Governments in Lusaka, Zambia, Ruto said the reforms will ensure stronger economic performance in the continent.

“I have had an engagement with legislators of the Pan African Parliament and implored on them the need to reform the African Union to conform with the current realities,” the President said.

“The AU Reform Agenda must therefore be a priority and we must interrogate and conduct the process to ensure that structurally, the roles of bureau, summits, committees, regional caucuses, secretariat and commission are duly rationalized to give Africa a fit-for-purpose continental governance body with the capacity to engage globally,” he added