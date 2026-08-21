Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan back in jail after hospital examination

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan was moved back to prison early on Friday after being examined by doctors at a hospital in Islamabad, who deemed him “medically fit”.

Khan was seen by “a team of qualified doctors” including an ophthalmologist, a cardiologist and a physician, Pakistan’s information minister Attaullah Tarar said.

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday ordered that the cricketer-turned-politician be taken to the hospital within 48 hours to be examined by physicians, following complaints about his health.

It was the most significant relief Khan has received from the courts since he was imprisoned in 2023 on corruption charges, which he says were politically motivated.

As well as being transferred to hospital, the court order also specified Khan should be allowed to see his family, which he has not been able to do in months. On Tuesday night, his sister Azma Khan visited him in prison.

She was present throughout all stages of the medical examination overnight on Thursday, Tarar said.

Khan’s political party, Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is normally quick to claim court decisions that go against him are politically motivated. It has not publicly been drawn on speculation that the Supreme Court’s decision indicates political manoeuvring behind the scenes.

The area around Shifa International Hospital has been sealed off by police with barriers, officers and police vans in place. Outside the hospital the BBC saw cars being moved with a truck to clear the street while police cars and armoured vehicles patrolled.

The 73-year-old’s lawyers have said he’s suffering from various health conditions, including poor eyesight, and has been unable to access specialist medical care.

In February, Khan’s lawyer said his client had 15% vision left in his right eye after prison authorities failed to take action – an allegation the government disputed.

In Tuesday’s court order, the panel wrote: “We are mindful of the constitutional and legal obligation… to safeguard the life, health, dignity and security of the prisoner.”

Judges said an eye specialist would be involved in Khan’s hospital treatment.

The judges and members of PTI issued warnings to supporters not to gather outside the hospital – that would be a breach of the court order.

Khan, who previously captained the Pakistan national cricket team, served as the country’s prime minister from 2018 to 2022.

He was imprisoned in August 2023 and has faced charges in more than 100 cases, ranging from leaking state secrets to selling state gifts – all of which he decried as politically motivated.

Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were both sentenced to 17 years late last year.

His jailing triggered large-scale protests by supporters, which were met with a crackdown by authorities.

Despite his jailing, Khan remains a significant presence in Pakistani politics with a large number of supporters.