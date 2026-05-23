Kindiki assures teachers of better medical cover, promotions, JSS absorption

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has assured teachers across the country that the government is working to ensure they operate in a conducive environment.

Speaking at Kenya Methodist University main campus in Meru, during a thanksgiving ceremony for the newly elected Meru County branch KUPPET officials, Kindiki said the government is exploring ways to improve the teachers’ medical scheme through Social Health Authority (SHA).

The Deputy President added that the government is also working on plans to promote teachers who have remained in the same job group for a long period.

On the absorption of Junior Secondary School (JSS) teachers, Kindiki said the government, together with Parliament, is working on measures to ensure JSS teachers are fully absorbed and employed on permanent and pensionable terms and also have autonomy.

Isaac Mutuma said the Meru County Government is working closely with teachers to improve education standards in the county.

Mutuma added that the county government has introduced fortified porridge in all public ECDE centres, where every child receives a cup of porridge every morning before classes begin.

North Imenti MP Rahim Dawood called on the National Treasury to ensure retired teachers receive their pension payments on time.

He noted that some retired teachers have waited for years without receiving their pension benefits.