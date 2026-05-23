AthleticsSports

AK picks squad of 22 ahead of World U20 Athletics Championship in USA

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
1 Min Read

Athletics Kenya has unveiled a team of 22 athletes who will represent the country at this year’s World Under-20 Athletics Championship set for August in  Oregon, USA.

The team, which was selected following a two-day trial at the Nyayo Stadium is a blend of experienced and budding athletes.

African champion Cynthia Chepkurui, African Youth Games champion Emmanuel Lemiso, and African bronze medalist Joyline Chepkemoi are among the athletes who were unveiled for the August 5th-9th global championship in Oregon.

Athletics Kenya named a lean team after the majority of the athletes missed out on the qualification times set by World Athletics, especially in Sprints and middle distances.

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AK said the early trials were meant to allow for the time of visa processing, with the selected athletes expected to report to the residential training camp a month before the championship.

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Kenya finished  5th at the 2024 World Championship in Lima, Peru, with 3 gold,3 silver, and 1 bronze.

At the same time, AK named a team of 20 athletes who will participate in the East African under-20 championship to be held in Arusha, Tanzania, between the 5th  and 6th next month.

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