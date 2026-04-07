KPC Foundation launches second phase of Inuka scholarship mentorship

KPC Foundation has officially launched the 2nd Edition of the INUKA Mentorship Program at KISE, bringing together 406 student beneficiaries for a three-day mentorship program designed to equip them with essential life skills.

Held under the theme “Rising Beyond Limits,” the program focuses on building resilience, confidence, and preparedness among students as they transition beyond the classroom. Beneficiaries will engage in sessions on mental health, financial literacy, relationships, and practical strategies to overcome peer pressure, address stigma and discrimination, and navigate career planning.

Speaking during the launch on behalf of the Acting Managing Director, KPC Foundation Board of Trustees Member Carol Kiplagat reaffirmed the Foundation’s commitment to education as a catalyst for transformation.

“Education is the one investment that grows minds, multiplies impact, and yields dividends for generations. Through INUKA, we are not only enhancing access to education, but also empowering our students to lead independent, fulfilling lives and transition confidently into their careers and communities,” she said.

KPC Foundation Board of Trustees Director Dr. Joyce Emanikor emphasised the importance of partnerships and holistic support in driving sustainable impact, noting that collaboration is key to unlocking opportunities for beneficiaries.

KPC Foundation Board Member Joyce Emanikor underscored the importance of partnerships and holistic support in driving the program’s impact. “Beyond paying school fees, KPC Foundation is working with various partners to provide mentorship in critical areas such as finance, dignity, relationships and mental health, ensuring our students are well-rounded and prepared for life,” she said.

Beneficiaries of the program have continued to attest to its life-changing impact. One of the scholars, Don Moen Brown, noted that the initiative has gone beyond financial support to shape his personal growth.

The Foundation recently launched INUKA PLUS, a tertiary scholarship extension that supports top-performing students to pursue university, college, and TVET education, ensuring continuity in learning and a smooth transition into professional careers.

The INUKA Scholarship program identifies bright and needy Grade 10 students with disabilities from all 47 counties, providing tuition, assistive learning devices, and mentorship. By supporting students at this critical stage, the program builds confidence, enhances academic performance, and equips them with the skills needed to overcome barriers and rise beyond limitations.

Through INUKA and its mentorship, KPC Foundation continues to position itself as a key corporate champion of inclusive education, empowering children with disabilities to overcome barriers, unlock their potential, and actively contribute to society.