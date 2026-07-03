Panel pays Ksh.674 million in compensation to protest victims

The Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Human Rights Violations announced Friday that it has disbursed a total of Ksh. 674.1 million to 505 victims of human rights violations stemming from demonstrations and public protests.

According to panel chairperson Prof. Makau Mutua, the latest payments bring the total compensation to more than half of all claims processed to date, including Ksh. 448.7 million paid during the initial phase of the exercise.

“This translates to 56% of all claims received and processed. The Panel has also received confirmation of disbursement from many victims,” Prof. Mutua stated.

He indicated the panel has reported a sharp rise in new applications since the panel called for victims to come forward two weeks ago. Prof. Mutua also disclosed that the second phase of the program has already begun processing claims, including those for injuries and deaths.

“Since the panel made the call for claimants to come forward two weeks ago, we have received over 400 claims. We have also received additional names from IPOA and KNCHR. In the second phase of compensation, 157 claims have been fully processed, comprising 100 injuries and 57 fatalities,” Prof. Mutua said.

He emphasized that every successful application undergoes rigorous verification before payment is approved, ensuring that only eligible victims benefit from the program.

The panel further pledged to publish the full list of beneficiaries once the compensation exercise is complete, affirming that the process will be conducted in accordance with the law, guided by accountability and transparency.

He urged victims who have not yet submitted claims, provided consent, or furnished their bank details to do so without delay to facilitate payment.

“The program will continue on a rolling basis until every eligible victim is compensated. We remain committed to ensuring prompt, fair, and dignified compensation for all verified victims,” Prof. Mutua explained.

He commended the victims who have come forward, stating that their willingness to participate has enabled the programme to make steady progress.

“To the victims, your courage in coming forward has made this possible. We continue to honour your resilience and dignity as we make steady progress, and we shall not rest until every victim gets justice,” he said.