Shabana FC unveils Egyptian, Ahmed Fathi as new head Coach

Kisii-based Shabana FC has appointed Egyptian tactician Ahmed Fathi Abdalla Ibrahim as the club’s new head coach ahead of the 2026/2027 FKF Premier League season.

Fathi, a CAF A Licence holder, previously served as the head coach of Ghanaian side Swedru All Blacks in the just-concluded season.

The 40 year old Egyptian also served as a long-term assistant coach at Ismaily SC of Egypt and El Bank El Ahly and takes over from Peter Okidi.

Fathi’s unveilling took place on Friday at the Nyayo stadium alongside his assistant first assistant Hesbon Nyabinge and Hatagekimana Corneille who is the new strength and Conditioning Coach.

Current Shabana assistant coach Andrea Ongwae, who holds a CAF Licence B, will serve as the 2nd assistant coach.

Goalkeeping coach David Juma will continue serving in his role, while Elijah Sani retains his role as the Team Manager.

Shabana FC finished 5th in the recently concluded Premier League season with 52 points.