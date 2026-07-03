NPS rejects abduction claims, says police arrests follow the law

The National Police Service (NPS) has vehemently refuted allegations linking its officers to abductions and enforced disappearances, describing the claims as false, misleading, and lacking credibility.

In a statement, Police Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga asserted that the Service operates strictly within the Constitution and the law. He said all arrests are properly documented, processed through established legal procedures, and suspects are presented before court within prescribed timelines.

Nyaga stated that the NPS neither conducts abductions nor holds individuals alleged to have been abducted in any police station across the country.

“The National Police Service has taken note of the persistent circulation of allegations linking its officers to abductions. The Service categorically rejects these claims. They are false, misleading, and unsupported by any credible evidence,” Nyaga said.

He affirmed that the constitutional mandate of the Service remains to maintain law and order, prevent and detect crime, protect life and property, and arrest suspects in accordance with the law.

The police spokesperson also dismissed claims that missing individuals are secretly detained in police custody.

“The National Police Service is not involved in any abductions, and no police station is currently holding any person reported or alleged to have been abducted,” he stated.

Nyaga added that every report of a missing person or suspected abduction is investigated promptly and professionally. He noted that some investigations have established that certain disappearances were deliberately staged.

“Every report of a missing person or alleged abduction is investigated. In some instances, investigations have established that disappearances were staged with the intent to mislead the public or undermine confidence in the Service,” he explained.

He warned that where investigations establish criminal conduct, those responsible would face the full force of the law.

He said anyone with credible information regarding a missing person or alleged abduction should report the matter to the nearest police station to facilitate investigations. He also appealed to the public, media, and civil society organizations to verify information before sharing it.

Nyaga further stated that the Service remains accountable through oversight by independent institutions, including the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), the courts, and Parliament.

He reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to professionalism, respect for human rights, and adherence to the Constitution, emphasizing that police operations will continue to be guided by the rule of law.