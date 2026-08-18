Likoni man charged with cruelty to his three-year-old girl

A 25-year old man has been charged before a Mombasa Court with assaulting a three-year-old girl.

Caleb Omondi appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Erick Wambo Tuesday where he faced one count of cruelty to a child, contrary to Section 152(1)(a) of the Children Act, 2022.

The court heard that Omondi, being the guardian of the minor, willfully assaulted and ill-treated the child, causing her severe injuries.

According to the charge sheet, the accused committed the offence on diverse dates between 19th July 2026 and 15th August 2026 in the Shonda area of Likoni Sub-County, Mombasa County.

Court heard that the suspect had been left to take care of the minor while her mother went to hospital to deliver.

Neighbours responded to cries coming from the house and found the child with visible injuries on her legs, hands and body.

The neighbours and village administrators arrested Omondi and escorted him to a local police station.

The minor was taken to a hospital, where she was treated before being placed in a rescue centre.

He pleaded not guilty, and Prosecution Counsel Yassir Mohammed opposed the immediate release of the suspect on bond.

He urged the court to order a pre-bail report before considering the application, asking it to take into account the gravity of the offence when determining whether to grant bail.

In his ruling, Magistrate Wambo directed the probation department to prepare a pre-bail report to assist the court in determining suitable bail and bond terms.

The matter will be mentioned on 1st September 2026.