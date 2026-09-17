President Ruto to attend 81st UN General Assembly next week

President William Ruto will attend the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York next week to advance Kenya’s interests on UN reforms, peace and security, climate finance, digital cooperation, and economic diplomacy.

Principal Secretary (PS) for Foreign Affairs, Dr Korir Sing’oei, said the decision followed extensive consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the President’s office since July, given the significance of this year’s assembly.

“We are very happy to announce that the President agreed to attend this UNGA,” Dr Sing’oei said, adding that the President will spend four days engaging with world leaders.

The 81st UNGA, themed ‘Restoring Trust and Managing Transformation: A United Nations that Delivers for All’, comes at a time when the global system is undergoing significant changes, with the agenda focusing on peace and security, acceleration of the Sustainable Development Goals, climate resilience, human rights, digital governance, artificial intelligence (AI) and UN reform.

Speaking during a media briefing in Nairobi, Dr. Sing’oei insisted that Kenya’s representation at presidential level was important because issues including debt sustainability, climate finance, digital trade, and regional security would feature prominently in high-level negotiations.

Additionally, he mentioned that Kenya would also use the assembly to advance Africa’s position on reform of the UN Security Council and inclusive global governance.

“Kenya, as a leading African democracy, a troop contributor, and the host of the United Nations in the Global South, must articulate this position personally and at the highest level,” Dr. Sing’oei affirmed.

Importantly, the PS noted that previous UNGA engagements by President Ruto had yielded investments and international partnerships, citing the approval of US$340 million in 2023 to support the expansion of the UN complex in Gigiri.

He further revealed that the 2023 assembly also witnessed the signing of a US$60 million Millennium Challenge Corporation threshold programme for Nairobi connectivity, while subsequent engagements generated investment interest in health, geothermal energy, and agri-tech.

On technology, the President’s Technology Envoy Ambassador Phillip Thigo disclosed that AI would be a key component of Kenya’s engagements at the assembly.

“AI must improve lives, strengthen institutions, expand economic opportunity, but also increase our capacity to respond to national and global challenges,” stated Thigo.

He recalled that Kenya had led two landmark UN resolutions on AI and would continue championing safe, inclusive and responsible use of the technology.

Equally, Amb. Thigo announced that President Ruto and the President of Finland would lead a high-level event on AI middle powers, while Kenya would also participate in efforts to enhance online safety for children.

He added that Kenya would promote an Africa Resilience Compact to strengthen the continent’s capacity to respond to climate-related challenges, including El Niño.

The engagements, he said, will also promote Kenya as an investment and conference destination while strengthening its leadership in digital governance and emerging technologies.