Sentrim Hotels fly Kenyan flag at the world endurance racing

Sentrim Hotels & Lodges is putting Kenya on the global motorsport map, sponsoring British racing driver Darren Leung for a second straight season in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC)—one of world sports’ most-watched racing series.

Leung, who drives for Paradine Competition, a leading endurance outfit with ties to BMW, brings serious pedigree to the partnership.

The 1987-born Briton won the British GT Championship GT3 title in 2023 and claimed Bronze Cup honors in the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup in 2024.

He also stood on the podium at Le Mans in 2024 while driving for BMW, and holds both the British Racing Drivers’ Club John Cobb Memorial Trophy and two RAC Trophy titles.



Under the deal, Sentrim’s branding will travel with Leung to the sport’s most iconic venues, including the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans, as the Kenyan hospitality chain looks to use motorsport’s global reach to sell Kenya as a tourism destination.

Sentrim Hotels & Lodges Managing Director, Paren Hirani, said the partnership goes beyond sponsorship.

“We believe hospitality extends far beyond providing accommodation — it is about creating memorable experiences and telling Kenya’s story to the world. Our partnership with Darren reflects our commitment to positioning Kenya as an excellent tourism destination through innovative global platforms,” Paren said.

The WEC calendar draws audiences across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, North America, and Australia, including high-net-worth travelers, business leaders, investors, and luxury lifestyle consumers, a demographic Sentrim is keen to reach.

“We are proud to see a Kenyan hospitality brand represented alongside one of the world’s premier motorsport championships. Whenever Darren races at iconic venues such as Le Mans and other WEC circuits, Kenya receives exposure through a respected international sporting platform,” Paren added.

The partnership started from Leung’s personal friendship with the brand and his admiration for Kenya’s tourism.

The sponsorship announcement comes on the back of major news for Kenyan sport: Nairobi’s award of hosting rights for the 2029 World Athletics Championships.

“Kenya has traditionally excelled through athletics, and we are pleased to note that our country has just been awarded the rights to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships, marking a truly historic moment for our country and the African continent. Our sponsorship underscores the need to broaden that success into other international sports that introduce Kenya to new audiences,” Paren said.

“Although the branding on the racing car and driver’s tracks carries Sentrim Hotels & Lodges, we see ourselves as carrying the Kenyan flag. This partnership demonstrates that Kenyan companies can confidently compete and collaborate on global platforms,” he concluded.