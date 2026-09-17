Heavy rains: Government steps up preparedness

The Government has stepped up preparedness measures ahead of the October-November-December (OND) 2026 rainy season, amid anticipated El Niño conditions.

18 counties have been placed on red alert over the risk of heavy rains, expected to begin in the second or third week of October and extend into January 2027.

Government spokesperson Charles Owino is urging Kenyans to remain vigilant and take early precautionary measures to protect lives, property and livelihoods.

Addressing the media, Owino outlined measures being implemented to mitigate the effects of heavy rains.

He said relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies, working together with County Governments, humanitarian organisations and development partners, have strengthened multi-agency preparedness and response mechanisms.

He added that risk assessments have been conducted to identify vulnerable and flood-prone areas, while emergency response measures and early-warning communication systems have been strengthened.

“The Government is particularly alert to the possibility of heavy rainfall in some areas, which may lead to flooding, landslides, disruption of transport and essential services, damage to infrastructure and displacement of vulnerable households,” he said.

Owino assured the public that the Kenya Meteorological Department will continue to monitor the evolving weather situation and issue forecasts and advisories to guide preparedness and response at national and county levels.

Members of the public, particularly those living in flood-prone areas, along rivers and in other vulnerable locations, have been advised to take early precautionary measures, including voluntarily relocating to safer areas.

PUBLIC SAFETY TIPS ISSUED