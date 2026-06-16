Petroleum PS confirms stable fuel supply, adequate strategic stocks

Kenya’s petroleum supply remains stable, with government officials confirming that national fuel stocks are sufficient to cover demand for over a month. This is further bolstered by additional shipments already in transit to reinforce reserves.

Principal Secretary for Petroleum, Kello Harsama, stated that the country’s supply position remains strong, underpinned by coordinated logistics, strategic storage infrastructure, and continuous import scheduling designed to prevent disruptions.

He noted that Kenya has maintained consistent fuel availability despite global market fluctuations, attributing this stability to improved planning across the downstream petroleum chain.

“Kenya continues to run a resilient fuel supply system with adequate stocks on hand and additional cargoes already en route. Our infrastructure is designed to sustain supply continuity and reduce exposure to shortages and price volatility,” he said during a tour of key facilities in the Coast Region.

The PS emphasised ongoing government efforts to strengthen strategic petroleum infrastructure, expand storage capacity, and improve operational efficiency across the supply network. He added that these reforms are intended to reinforce Kenya’s position as a regional energy and logistics hub.

The inspection tour covered several critical installations, including Kenya Petroleum Refineries Limited (KPRL), a subsidiary of the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC); Kipevu Oil Terminal 2 (KOT 2), operated by the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA); the VTTI terminal; and Taifa Gas facilities in Dongo Kundu.

At KOT 2, Harsama reviewed fuel offloading operations, describing the facility as central to Kenya’s import and distribution system for petroleum products across the country and the wider East African market.

The visit also underscored the government’s focus on expanding liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and gas storage infrastructure. Officials state that this initiative aims to support rising demand for cleaner cooking energy while strengthening supply resilience and advancing Kenya’s energy transition agenda.