Local BusinessLocal News

Petroleum PS confirms stable fuel supply, adequate strategic stocks

Harsama cites logistics efficiency and stock management as a buffer against volatility

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Kenya’s petroleum supply remains stable, with government officials confirming that national fuel stocks are sufficient to cover demand for over a month. This is further bolstered by additional shipments already in transit to reinforce reserves.

Principal Secretary for Petroleum, Kello Harsama, stated that the country’s supply position remains strong, underpinned by coordinated logistics, strategic storage infrastructure, and continuous import scheduling designed to prevent disruptions.

He noted that Kenya has maintained consistent fuel availability despite global market fluctuations, attributing this stability to improved planning across the downstream petroleum chain.

“Kenya continues to run a resilient fuel supply system with adequate stocks on hand and additional cargoes already en route. Our infrastructure is designed to sustain supply continuity and reduce exposure to shortages and price volatility,” he said during a tour of key facilities in the Coast Region.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

The PS emphasised ongoing government efforts to strengthen strategic petroleum infrastructure, expand storage capacity, and improve operational efficiency across the supply network. He added that these reforms are intended to reinforce Kenya’s position as a regional energy and logistics hub.

The inspection tour covered several critical installations, including Kenya Petroleum Refineries Limited (KPRL), a subsidiary of the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC); Kipevu Oil Terminal 2 (KOT 2), operated by the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA); the VTTI terminal; and Taifa Gas facilities in Dongo Kundu.

Heavy rainfall, heat stress expected in Greater Horn of Africa
State Department for Correctional Services donates in support of flood victims
Gov’t commits to reclaiming, conserving all water catchment areas
Former Treasury CS Rotich acquitted in Ksh63B Arror, Kimwarer graft case

At KOT 2, Harsama reviewed fuel offloading operations, describing the facility as central to Kenya’s import and distribution system for petroleum products across the country and the wider East African market.

The visit also underscored the government’s focus on expanding liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and gas storage infrastructure. Officials state that this initiative aims to support rising demand for cleaner cooking energy while strengthening supply resilience and advancing Kenya’s energy transition agenda.

James Maina appointed Acting Director General Vision 2030
TikTok inks deal with two firms to grow local advertising business
70 children missing following Hillside Endarasha Academy fire tragedy
EACC obtains orders to freeze Oparanya’s assets in Ksh1.3B graft case
Meru residents consume Ksh4B worth of alcohol annually, report reveals
Share This Article
Previous Article School safety ‘top on my agenda,’ says Ololtuaa
- Advertisement -
Latest News
School safety ‘top on my agenda,’ says Ololtuaa
Local News NEWS
G7 leaders pledge joint action on Ebola outbreak, cancer fight
Local News
46 years of silence: Obstetric fistula leaves women battling stigma, isolation
County News Health
Mudavadi wants greater focus on African conflicts as G7 Summit begins
Local News

You May also Like

Local News

Keep off protected areas, police warn ahead of planned protests

BusinessLocal Business

Firms risk asset seizure for non-remitted Sacco deductions

BusinessLocal Business

Govt maps priority areas to improve ASAL livestock production

BusinessLocal Business

Language barrier denies KRA billions in taxes from Eastleigh traders

Show More