Goons behind All Saints Cathedral attack to be arrested, Murkomen assures

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has condemned the disruption of a budget forum at All Saints Cathedral by goons, terming the incident unfortunate and unacceptable.

“That was extremely unfortunate and unacceptable,” he said.

The CS noted that several suspects have already been arrested in connection with the incident, while security agencies continue with investigations and the pursuit of other individuals involved to ensure they are brought to justice.

“We will take those people to court, and they will be held accountable,” he said.

Murkomen also revealed that the government is redefining the security architecture in Nairobi and other urban centres through the establishment of the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit, coupled with the adoption of modern technology and the ongoing modernization of the National Police Service.

“The Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit will be supported with more equipment, more vehicles, and better training to address the unique security challenges facing Nairobi and other urban areas across the country,” said the CS.

The CS further reiterated that the government’s recognition of village elders is imminent and will play a key role in strengthening security and governance at the grassroots level.

“I am happy to note that Ksh 3.9 billion has been allocated in the next budget to facilitate the payment of stipends to our village elders,” he said.

Murkomen was speaking at AIC Plainsview, Nairobi, during a Sunday service held as part of the church’s Golden Jubilee celebrations.

He commended the church for 50 years of God’s faithfulness and dedicated service, as well as its continued contribution to socio-economic development and the nurturing of generations of responsible citizens.