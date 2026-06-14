MoH: 23 Ebola centres established nationwide, 34,000 health workers trained

Kenya has intensified Ebola preparedness measures across the country despite not recording any confirmed case of the deadly disease, the Ministry of Health has said.

During a visit to Garissa County Referral Hospital, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale inspected the hospital’s Ebola preparedness infrastructure, including a dedicated isolation facility comprising a 20-bed unit for confirmed cases and a separate 10-bed unit for suspected cases.

The facility is among 23 isolation and treatment centres established through collaboration between the National and County Governments to strengthen the country’s capacity to respond to public health emergencies.

According to the Ministry of Health, more than 34,000 healthcare workers have undergone specialised training on surveillance, case management, infection prevention and control, and emergency response as part of ongoing efforts to enhance preparedness.

The ministry further revealed that over 100,000 travellers have been screened at points of entry, while four specialised laboratories have been designated and equipped to conduct Ebola testing and diagnosis.

Additional measures implemented by the government include strengthening disease surveillance systems, operationalising rapid response teams, enhancing infection prevention and control mechanisms, and prepositioning critical medical supplies and personal protective equipment across the country.

Duale said the government remains committed to maintaining a high level of vigilance through close collaboration with county governments, development partners and local communities to protect Kenyans from potential public health threats.

While at the facility, the CS also commissioned a newly renovated 28-bed inpatient ward aimed at improving service delivery, enhancing patient experience and reducing congestion at the hospital.