Pictures: Millenial cookout revives 90s nostalgia

Sherehe lovers turned up at Ngong Racecourse for the latest edition of The Millennials Cookout.

The event, built around the 90s and early 2000s, brought nostalgia through music, food, drinks and fashion together.

The day’s biggest moment came from two surprise performances. Jua Cali performed his hit song “Kiasi,” pulling the crowd into a rap-along, while Mr Lenny followed with “Kwaheri,” sending fans down memory lane.

DJs Emvy, Shema, Kronikx, UV and MC BV kept the nostalgic vibes running through the day with 90s and early 2000s classics.

Guests also dressed for the day’s Rodeo Chic theme, showing up in cowboy hats, boots, fringe jackets and denim, while the food lineup included pork barbecue, nyama choma, street food and a range of local dishes, alongside cocktails and other drinks.

Speaking after the event, Millennials Cookout co-founder Dickson Matata said the event “was born out of a simple idea to create a space where our generation could reconnect with the things that shaped us.”

Matata added that this year’s turnout and response showed that “experiences rooted in culture and nostalgia continue to bring people together.”