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Tickets go on sale for new Kenyan musical romance movie ‘Tides’

“With Tides, I wanted to explore the human realities behind these relationships and the complex intersection of poverty, desire, power and survival,” says Odanga.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
4 Min Read
Sarah Hassan stars as Salma in the musical romance

‘Tides’, a new Kenyan music romance-drama feature written and directed by Reuben Odanga of ‘Mo-Faya’, ‘Nafsi’ fame, will premiere at Century Cinemax on 8 August, followed by additional screenings at Century Cinemax locations in Nairobi.

The film stars Sarah Hassan (Crime and Justice), Brian Kabugi (MTV Shuga Mashariki), Minne Kariuki (Single Kiasi) in her feature film debut and South African actor Dumisani Mbebe, known for the Netflix series Savage Beauty. Sikukuu Hamisi Jumaa (Sultana), Zippy Okoth (Nafsi), Andrew Muthure (Untying Kantai) and Muthoni Gathecha (Boda Love) round out the cast.

South African actor Dumisani Mbebe

Reuben says of the film’s main premise: “In a world where poverty can strip people of dignity and opportunity, moral choices are rarely black and white.”

According to the film’s synopsis, ‘Tides’ follows Salma (Sarah Hassan) and Biko (Brian Kabugi), a musician couple pushed to their limits as dwindling gig opportunities collide with mounting financial pressure brought on by their daughter’s serious medical condition. As survival becomes increasingly uncertain, the choices they make threaten to change their relationship forever.

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Adding details about the film’s inspiration, Mr Odanga says it draws from the realities of relationships between tourists and locals at the Kenyan coast and how they often remain surrounded by judgment, secrecy and moral discomfort.

“With Tides, I wanted to explore the human realities behind these relationships and the complex intersection of poverty, desire, power and survival,” says Odanga. “This film invites audiences to look beyond easy judgments and engage with uncomfortable truths.”

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As a music-driven narrative, Tides features original songs created specifically for the film.

For Odanga, music was not an addition to the story but a necessity because “the story demanded it.”

The decision to create original music for the film, however, came after encouragement from award-winning singer-songwriter and actor Silayio, who serves as the film’s music director and composer.

“She convinced me and I love being challenged,” says Odanga. “I was glad to collaborate with her.”

Known professionally simply as Silayio, the artist has represented Kenya on several international stages, including winning Best Female Artist (East Africa) at the 2005 Kora Awards and competing on The Voice of Holland in 2017, where she finished seventh.

Most recently, she appeared on the Dutch singing competition The Winner Takes It All in 2026.

Working on ‘Tides’ gave Silayio the opportunity to explore musical genres she had never actively engaged with before.

“I can feel the growth in skill and confidence in myself from taking on the vision,” she says.

The project also allowed her to combine several of her passions: acting, singing and songwriting.

“I wrote and sang the music from the active perspective of what it would feel like to perform it on camera,” says Silayio, whose acting credits include Odanga’s feature debut ‘Nafsi’, Philit Productions’ comedy-drama ‘Untying Kantai’ and Maisha Magic’s telenovela ‘Kina’.

“That point of view was inspired by my experience as an actor, and it was fun to explore that intersection.”

‘Tides’ is produced by Winnie Adisa, with Jim Bishop serving as director of photography, Nice Githinji as intimacy coordinator, Shiko Daisy as production designer and Angela Ciruma as head of styling and wardrobe.

Odanga and Jaqueline Kalekye serve as executive producers, while Odanga’s Multan Production serves as the production company.

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