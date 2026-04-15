Kindiki, Waiguru rally Mt. Kenya to support President Ruto’s re-election 

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru have vowed to work together to rally Mt. Kenya region to support President William Ruto’s re-election.

They rallied people from the region to firmly back the government so as to “harvest” development benefits because they had overwhelmingly voted for it.

Speaking at Kagumo area of Kirinyaga Central Constituency after inspection of ongoing construction Kagumo-Mununga-Kiamaina-Kianjagi road, DP Kindiki asked Kenyans to reject empty rhetoric from the opposition because all those seeking to unseat President Ruto have no development track record.

Using a vivid analogy, the Deputy President likened leaving government after elections to building a house and abandoning it just before occupation, cautioning that such a move would deny residents the benefits of their electoral choices.

He also called for respect among leaders, condemning what he described as a growing culture of political insults.

The high-stakes visit that blended development progress with a strong political message on unity, continuity and staying within the ruling administration also saw Kindiki commission Gitaro Last Mile Electricity Supply Project.

He announced that 7,500 additional households in Kirinyaga would be connected to electricity at a cost of Sh 440 million, with a broader target of universal household connectivity within the next two to three years to spur enterprise and job creation.

Kindiki also highlighted major infrastructure investments, including a Sh 29 billion road project set to deliver 510 kilometres of tarmac roads across the county, noting that such large-scale development would not have been possible without the county’s alignment with the national government.

In addition, he pointed to the establishment of a County Aggregation and Industrial Park, co-funded at Sh 500 million, as a key initiative aimed at enhancing value addition and boosting farmers’ incomes.

The visit that drew large enthusiastic crowds saw Governor Waiguru deliver a spirited address highlighting her administration’s track record and urging residents to remain aligned with the government.

She framed the county’s progress as clear evidence that “work is talking,” drawing loud affirmation from residents.

Waiguru further challenged the opposition which she accused of engaging in divisive rhetoric rather than development, asking residents whether they preferred tangible progress or political insults.

She maintained that her leadership had been guided by the people’s mandate, including their decision to align Kirinyaga with the administration of President Ruto.

Reaffirming her political stance, the governor declared she would not abandon the government, emphasizing that her focus remains on delivering development and securing the county’s interests at the national level pointing to ongoing collaboration between the county and national government that include construction of additional markets and the development of the Sagana Agro-Industrial City.

Drawing on historical precedent, Waiguru argued that the Mt. Kenya region has consistently benefited from being part of government, referencing past administrations and warning that shifting to the opposition could stall development.

She urged residents to remain politically strategic, noting that national leadership is determined by a broad voter base beyond the region.

Additionally, Waiguru signaled the county’s political direction ahead of future elections, endorsing Kirinyaga central MP Gachoki Gitari for the Governor’s position.

She expressed confidence that the next governor would come from the ruling party and continue ongoing projects.

Aligning with the opposition, she warned, would risk reversing the gains already made.

Kindiki also commended Governor Waiguru as she nears the end of her final term, praising her leadership and development record while cautioning against attempts to undermine her.

The two leaders pledged to support each other’s effort to ensure that the Deputy President’s position remains in Mt. Kenya region. Kirinyaga Central MP Gachoki Gitari used the platform to push for key economic interventions, including the fast-tracking of the coffee debt waiver and approval of macadamia sales.

He also noted progress in rural electrification, citing 27 last-mile connectivity projects within Kirinyaga Central constituency.