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Three suspects linked to online sexual exploitation ring arrested in Embakasi

Florence Oyasi
By Florence Oyasi
2 Min Read

Three suspects have been arrested in Mihang’o, Embakasi East, Nairobi County, over alleged involvement in an online sexual exploitation ring.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), detectives from the Transnational Organized Crime Unit (TOCU) conducted an intelligence-led operation and rescued five women who were being held in two bedrooms at a house in Mihang’o.

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Preliminary investigations indicate that the women had been promised well-paying jobs but were instead allegedly forced to produce online sexual content for commercial gain.

During a search of the house, detectives recovered several items believed to have been used in the illegal operation.

The suspects were identified as Morine Imbaali, 43, the owner of the house and the main suspect; her daughter, Barbara Okoyo, 24, who is believed to have recruited the victims; and Alfred Okelo, 30, Barbara’s husband, who is suspected of maintaining the computer systems used in the operation.

The three were taken to Kasarani Police Station, where they remain in custody awaiting processing and arraignment.

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They are expected to face charges of trafficking in persons under the Counter-Trafficking in Persons Act, No. 8 of 2010, alongside other related offences.

The DCI said arrangements are underway to provide the five rescued women with safe shelter, psychosocial counselling, medical care and other support services to aid their recovery and reintegration.

The agency urged job seekers to exercise caution when responding to employment offers, especially those from unverified recruiters, warning that criminal groups continue to target vulnerable people through false promises of lucrative jobs.

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