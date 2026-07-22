MKF waives entry fees as new leadership opens 2026 KNRC season at Stoni Athi

The Motorsport Federation Kenya (MKF) is kicking off the 2026 season with a bold statement of intent, waiving all entry fees for Round 1 of the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) just days after welcoming a new set of officials.

The 254 Motorsports Club will host the season opener at Stoni Athi Grille over the weekend of July 31 – August 1, with Rally HQ and the Service Park both based on site.

Newly-elected MKF president Altaf Ganatra framed the gesture as a marker of his tenure. “Now the real work begins. Over the coming weeks, we’ll be focused on getting the Federation fully on its feet, putting the right structures in place, and delivering on the vision we’ve all worked so hard to create,” he said, adding that organisers hoped the move would “encourage strong participation as we begin this exciting new chapter for motorsport in Kenya together.”

Competitors will tackle seven special stages across a 158.91km route, of which 139.70km is competitive, run entirely on gravel. Organisers have given the route a local flavour, naming the stages after Kenyan wildlife, Chui (Leopard) and Simba (Lion), with Simba the longest test at 27.89km and the Spectator Stage the shortest at 15.24km.

The championship will award points 30 spots deep, handing the winner 30 points and second place 24, sliding down to a single point for every finisher beyond 14th, a structure designed to reward consistency over the full distance.

Organisers have set entries to close Monday, July 27 at 6 pm, with late entries accepted until Wednesday, July 29. Crews will report to Parc Fermé by 7 am on Saturday, August 1, before the first car leaves the start ramp at 9 am, with results and prize-giving expected by late afternoon.

Clerk of Course Pipii Renu leads the organising team, supported by Deputy Clerk George Njoroge and Event Director Muqsit Hussain, as the federation looks to launch its new era with a strong turnout on the gravel of Stoni Athi.