County News

Police arrest suspect with 200 rolls of bhang in Embu

Florence Oyasi
By Florence Oyasi
1 Min Read

Police in Embu County have arrested a suspect following an operation targeting narcotics at Kakawa Market, where 200 rolls of bhang were recovered.

The operation was conducted on Sunday, October 11, 2026, by officers from Makima Police Station, who were targeting narcotics in the area.

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During the exercise, officers found the suspect in possession of the 200 rolls of bhang, which were seized and taken to Makima Police Station, where they have been secured as exhibits.

The suspect is being held at the station pending arraignment in court.

The National Police Service said it will sustain operations aimed at dismantling narcotics networks across the country.

The service also acknowledged the continued support and cooperation of members of the public in efforts to enhance policing.

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It urged the public to remain vigilant and provide timely information to the nearest police station or through emergency services.

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