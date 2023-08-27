Two suspects arrested in possession of vandalised KPLC materials

Detectives have arrested two suspects found in possession of assorted materials belonging to the Kenya Power & Lighting Company in Kajiado County.

The two, Jennifer Njeri, 46 and William Mwangi, 26 were arrested at Busman Investments Ltd, a company dealing in scrap metals in Kitengela, Kajiado County.

In a statement, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said following an on-going operation targeting vandals of electricity infrastructure they found three phase service line drop cables, fuses, transformer switches, aluminum conductors among other equipment believed to have been vandalized.

The suspects are currently in custody at Kitengela police station awaiting arraignment in court on August 28, 2023. Members of the public have been urged to report such matters to the DCI, #FichuakwaDCI on the number, 0800 722 203.