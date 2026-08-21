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Police dismantle illicit brewing network in Kahawa West

Florence Oyasi
By Florence Oyasi
1 Min Read
Police seized 2,000 litres of Kangara and 50 litres of Chang'aa during the operation.

Police in Kahawa West have dismantled an illicit alcohol brewing network in Soweto, Kasarani Sub-County, Nairobi County.

The operation was conducted on Wednesday by officers from Kahawa West Police Station following intelligence reports of illegal alcohol production in the area.

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Police seized 2,000 litres of Kangara and 50 litres of Chang’aa during the operation. Officers also destroyed equipment used in the brewing and distillation of the illicit alcohol.

The National Police Service said the operation was part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal alcohol production, which poses significant health and security risks to the public.

The Service reiterated its commitment to combating the production, distribution and consumption of illicit alcoholic drinks and narcotics.

Police are expected to sustain operations targeting illegal brewing activities across the country.

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