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Fear grips Ruiru as mysterious attacker bites victims in night assaults

Antony Musyoka
By Antony Musyoka
3 Min Read

Fear has gripped residents of Gitothua in Ruiru after a string of bizarre night attacks by an unidentified man who is reported to be targeting pedestrians, robbing them and violently biting his victims.

The latest victim, Daniel Ndegwa, was attacked on July 11, 2026 at about 9 p.m. while walking to a nearby shopping centre.

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According to reports, the assailant confronted him and demanded his mobile phone before a struggle ensued.

During the confrontation, the attacker bit Ndegwa on the finger and injured his left hand.

A friend who was accompanying him was also reportedly bitten.

The incidents, which residents say have become increasingly common throughout July, have sparked panic in the neighbourhood, forcing many people to avoid walking outside after dark.

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In one of the most disturbing attacks, another victim is said to have suffered severe facial injuries after the suspect allegedly bit off part of his cheek, leaving residents horrified by the brutality of the assaults.

The growing insecurity has disrupted normal life in Gitothua, with many residents choosing to remain indoors before nightfall for fear of encountering the attacker.

Residents faulted the security situation in the area, saying the repeated attacks have left families living in constant anxiety.

They called for intensified police patrols and swift action to arrest the suspect before more people are harmed.

The concerns were echoed by local residents led by Severino Githinji who said the fear of being attacked has changed people’s daily routines, with many avoiding unnecessary movements after sunset.

Families of the victims described the attacks as traumatic, saying their loved ones were left nursing painful injuries and psychological distress following the encounters.

Ruiru OCPD Maina Kibathi confirmed that the attacks had been reported to the police and that investigations are underway.

According to him, the first incident was officially reported on July 11, 2026.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect strikes at night, although his identity and place of residence remain unknown.

The police commander however assured residents that security officers are pursuing leads to apprehend the suspect and have pledged to strengthen security operations in the area as investigations continue

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