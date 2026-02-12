Police maintain shoot to kill order as stakeholders begin reviving Malindi against Crime

Police in Kilifi County have announced they would use their firearms to eliminate criminal gangs who are terrorising residents and tourists in the County so as to bring sanity.

Kilifi County Police Commander Reginald Omaria said police should not hesitate to shoot criminals who are armed as they are a threat to the people and the economy.

Speaking in Malindi during Community security meeting organised by Progress Welfare Association of Malindi (PWAM) that brought stakeholders in the resort town held at the diamonds Malindi he said all levels to end crime have been used by the security personnel to end crime and the only option left now was the use of firearm.

“Of course you have been told as you approach these issues of crime you graduate from one level to the other, you begin with dialogue and of course you have seen us dialogue, we have told people to change, to engage themselves with meaningful activities, we have moved from dialogue to another stage and another stage now where we have reached is the use of a firearm,” he said.

Omaria said they would not sit down and watch, Kilifi an, another person in Kenya being attacked by lazy people who are trying to sabotage the economy.

During the security meeting stakeholders proposed the revival of Malindi Against Crime which used to support in security matters and was successful in the previous years.

The County Commander said they were supporting the initiative as such partnership will go along way in addressing the security threats.

Already Malindi Member of Parliament Amina Mnyazi who was present said she had got pledges of two Probox vehicles from donors and one double cabin vehicle from the Governor of Kilifi Gideon Mung’aro.

Mnyazi said she supports the shoot to kill orders issued by the Coast regional Commander Ali Nuno saying it was time action has to be taken so as to bring sanity in Malindi.

She however said the order has to be effected and should not be public relations by the police as people are suffering from the criminal gangs popularly called Mawoza who are now terrorising residents in broad daylight.

“And I hope Nuno did not say it as PR, I hope it was not PR We need to see action, we need to see you doing something because we are tired,” she said.

The MP said they wanted to Partner with the security personnel under the Umbrella of Malindi against Crime and assured them there was a political good will now.

Robert Kiinge the Kilifi County Criminal Investigation Officer (CCIO) categorically said that police would use force whenever necessary.

Kate Mwikali the chairperson of PWAM who coordinated the meeting said it was time Pangas should be categorised as dangerous weapons.

She said hardware owners should have records and contacts of those who buy pangas from their shops so as to be able to track them as some of them are the criminals who end up using the pangas to terrorise people.

She said crime rate has gone high in Malindi because the population has also gone up adding that there was a need to change tactics in dealing with the criminal gang so as to bring back sanity.

Mwikali said the Idea of reviving Malindi Against Crime was timely as it worked wonders when it was active and called on the police to support them.

Majid Swaleh the Chairman of Kenya National Chamber of Commerce in Kilifi County said they got four probox and a double cabin for security and called on stakeholders to form the Malindi Against Crime.

He said the cars would be managed by stakeholders who would be fuelling them, employ drivers who would be with the police officers in different strategic areas.