Ruto champions ‘Usawa Ni Sawa’ as Trans Nzoia gets infrastructure boost

President William Ruto has called on Kenyans to embrace the rallying message “Usawa Ni Sawa”, linking it to his administration’s stated commitment to ensuring that every region has an equal opportunity to prosper.

The message featured during the President’s development tour of the North Rift, which included road projects, electricity connectivity, market infrastructure and education facilities in Trans Nzoia County.

“We call on every Kenyan to embrace our rallying call, Usawa Ni Sawa, as we work together to transform our nation and ensure every region has an equal opportunity to prosper,” the President said.

The engagements in Trans Nzoia highlighted investments across several sectors, with the Government presenting the projects as part of a wider development agenda.

In Cherangany Constituency, the President launched construction of the 27.5-kilometre Mwaita–Bwage–Makutano–Kapsara–Minex–Aruba–Kesogon road, valued at Ksh 1.7 billion.

In Kiminini, he launched the first phase of the Kiminini–Mitoto–Ndalu–Brigadier road, with Ksh 500 million allocated to the initial phase and a further Ksh 1 billion pledged for completion. The Government also says it is investing Ksh 7 billion in the expansion of the Maili Tisa–Kitale Road.

Across Trans Nzoia, the stated road investment programme stands at Ksh 18 billion and targets 270 kilometres of roads.

Electricity connectivity was another focus. In Cherangany, the Government flagged off a Ksh 171 million project targeting 2,147 homes. A separate Ksh 922 million project is expected to connect 8,792 homes across the county.

The Government also highlighted a Ksh 17 billion investment in affordable housing, modern markets and student hostels. Of this, Ksh 1.5 billion has been allocated to 15 modern markets.

During the tour, the President inspected Kiminini Modern Market, a Ksh 181 million project reported to be 50 per cent complete and scheduled for completion in December 2026. The facility is expected to accommodate 500 traders.

Education investments included the commissioning of a 27-classroom tuition block at Kiminini Comprehensive School. The Government also cited progress in a national digital learning programme, reporting that 10,382 schools had been equipped and more than 64,000 teachers trained.

These figures describe different stages of implementation. Some projects have been launched or inspected, while other elements involve future funding commitments or national targets. The supplied information does not establish that all announced investments have been completed.

The “Usawa Ni Sawa” message centres on equitable opportunity, but assessing its practical effect requires examining whether public investments reach intended communities and whether the services they provide meet local needs.

For Trans Nzoia residents, the relevant measures include completed roads, actual household electricity connections, operational markets and school facilities that support teaching and learning.