County News

Parents, learners in Nandi Hills sensitized on Gender Based Violence

KNA
By KNA
4 Min Read

Parents, learners and education stakeholders in Nandi Hills have been sensitized on the dangers of Gender Based Violence (GBV) and the importance of collective responsibility in addressing the vice.

Nandi County Referral Hospital Clinical Officer-In-Charge of GBV prevention, Abigael Jepkoech, led the awareness session, emphasizing that GBV remains a major societal challenge but can be prevented through concerted efforts by families, schools and the wider community.

Speaking during an education forum held in Nandi Hills, Jepkoech explained that GBV manifests in various forms, including psychological, physical, economic and sexual violence.

She noted that sexual violence can involve serious offences such as rape and defilement, which have far-reaching consequences on victims.

“Violence is everywhere but it can be prevented. As parents, just like the way we protect our property and wealth, we should also protect our children against gender-based violence,” she said.

Jepkoech urged parents and teachers to maintain close relationships with children in order to better understand their needs and challenges. She noted that a supportive environment enables children to open up when faced with difficulties, including abuse.

Nakhumicha to co-chair primary health care panel in US
KENHA goes for reflective signage to curb road carnage
Four traffic police officers arrested by EACC over bribery
Chinese embassy gets new deputy head of mission as Zhao Xiyuan’s tour of duty ends

She further pointed out that some forms of violence are linked to lack of proper guidance and poor life choices, stressing the need to empower children through education and mentorship. According to her, guiding young people early in life helps them make informed decisions that contribute to a better future.

Learners were advised to remain focused on their studies and avoid distractions such as peer pressure, which can expose them to risky situations. Jepkoech encouraged them to speak out whenever they are mistreated or taken advantage of by adults or peers.

“As learners, be cautious of peer pressure. Focus on your studies first. Parents should also strive to understand their children so as to support them whenever they face challenges,” she added.

Teachers were also called upon to play an active role in safeguarding learners by creating safe spaces where students can freely report cases of abuse. Jepkoech emphasized that teachers are often trusted figures and can help identify early signs of violence.

She strongly condemned the practice of resolving cases of physical and sexual violence, especially defilement, through informal mechanisms such as kangaroo courts. She warned that such approaches deny victims justice and allow perpetrators to escape accountability.

Jepkoech further challenged learners to set realistic academic goals and remain determined despite setbacks, noting that poor performance can be improved through hard work and commitment.

She highlighted the importance of early reporting of GBV cases, urging parents and guardians to seek medical and legal assistance promptly. “In case your child’s rights have been violated, bring them to the hospital. GBV services are offered free of charge and should be accessed as soon as possible,” she said.

Jepkoech also cautioned that GBV can lead to long-term psychological and mental health issues if not addressed in time.

The sensitization forum, organized by Eastern Produce Kenya Tea Company, brought together education stakeholders, parents and learners, who pledged to work together in combating GBV within the community.

Mt. Kenya MCAs differ over Kindiki’s endorsement as region’s kingpin
Wajir North MP condemns killing of two Constituents by alleged plainclothes police
US study highlights success story of HPV vaccination
Former Embu DCIO jailed for 30 years for defiling suspect in his office
Ethiopia set to join EAC, CS Malonza says
Share This Article
Previous Article Pope lashes out at foreigners who exploit Africa
Next Article Oburu says ODM-UDA negotiations yet to begin
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Oburu says ODM-UDA negotiations yet to begin
Local News NEWS
Pope lashes out at foreigners who exploit Africa
Africa
Women’s Volleyball Club Championship: KCB make light work of Litto to storm the knock out phase
Sports VolleyBall
Iran War: UN Chief welcomes reopening of Strait of Hormuz
International News Local News

You May also Like

DEVELOPMENT
County NewsNEWS

Mudavadi rallies support for Ruto, emphasizes unity in governance

County News

Machakos court cites senior police officers for defying injunction in land dispute

County NewsNEWS

Duale receives report of organ trafficking at Mediheal Hospital

AfricaCounty News

Senegal on the brink after elections postponed

Show More