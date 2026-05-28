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Pope Leo appoints Rev. John Mwandi as new Kitui bishop

Boniface Kanyali
By Boniface Kanyali
1 Min Read

Pope Leo XIV has appointed Rev. Father John Mwandi as the new bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Kitui.

Father Mwandi has been serving as the Vicar General of the Kitui Diocese, deputising Bishop Joseph Mwongela, who was recently transferred the Catholic Diocese of Machakos as the coadjutor Bishop.

Bishop Mwongela is set to replace the current Machakos Bishop Norman King’oo who is approaching his retirement.

The Vatican announced the appointment in a move that has been warmly welcomed by Catholic faithful and religious leaders across the region, since it would ensure continuity.

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Speaking after the announcement, Bishop-elect John Mwandi expressed gratitude for the appointment and pledged to diligently lead the diocese while strengthening the church’s mission and unity among the Catholic community.

 

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