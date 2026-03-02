CultureEntertainment

PPMC, University of Georgia to host dance workshop

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read
Photo by Phil Hearing on Unsplash

The Permanent Presidential Music Commission (PPMC), in partnership with the University of Georgia, Athens, will host a Dance Choreography & Performance Workshop in Nairobi on Saturday, March 7, 2026.

The intensive session will take place from 9 am to 12 noon at the Permanent Presidential Music Commission premises along State House Road. Organisers say the workshop is designed to equip dancers with practical tools to strengthen their choreography and stage performance.

According to the organisers, the programme will focus on refining movement composition, enhancing stage presence and building confidence in live performance settings. Participants will also gain professional insights into the creative process behind crafting compelling dance pieces.

Entry to the workshop is free, a move aimed at widening access to high-level training opportunities for emerging and established dancers alike.

The workshop will also take place at:

  • Menengai Social Hall, Bondeni, Nakuru on March 10th
  • Kabarak University, Eldoret on March 11th.

