Performance Contract for FY 2025/26 to strengthen accountability, Health Ministry says

The Ministry of Health has said the new Performance Contract for Financial Year 2025/2026 targets to strengthen accountability and sharpen results driven implementation.

According to the Ministry, the new permance cycle will also prioritize specialised and referral healthcare services, focusing in advancing health financing reforms, reinforcing emergency and critical care capacity.

Other key areas will also include expansion of access to specialised services to accelerate progress towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

This was revealed on Monday after Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale accompanied by Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Dr Ouma Oluga oversaw the signing of the State Department for Medical Services Performance Contract for the FY 2025/26

“The new performance cycle strengthens accountability, sharpens results-driven implementation, and prioritises specialised and referral healthcare services,” said the Health Ministry.

The ceremony was witnessed by Principal Secretaries Hon. Ahmed Abdisalan Ibrahim and Ms Mary Muthoni, Director-General for Health Dr Patrick Amoth, and Ministry Directors and Technical Heads.