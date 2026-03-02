County NewsNEWS

Performance Contract for FY 2025/26 to strengthen accountability, Health Ministry says

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
1 Min Read

The Ministry of Health has said the new Performance Contract for Financial Year 2025/2026 targets to strengthen accountability and sharpen results driven implementation.

According to the Ministry, the new permance cycle will also prioritize specialised and referral healthcare services, focusing in advancing health financing reforms, reinforcing emergency and critical care capacity.

Other key areas will also include expansion of access to specialised services to accelerate progress towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

This was revealed on Monday after Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale accompanied by Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Dr Ouma Oluga oversaw the signing of the State Department for Medical Services Performance Contract for the FY 2025/26

“The new performance cycle strengthens accountability, sharpens results-driven implementation, and prioritises specialised and referral healthcare services,” said the Health Ministry.

The ceremony was witnessed by Principal Secretaries Hon. Ahmed Abdisalan Ibrahim and Ms Mary Muthoni, Director-General for Health Dr Patrick Amoth, and Ministry Directors and Technical Heads.

Communities near forests seek gov’t guidance on grazing regulations
Sodium Cyanide spillage site declared safe as concerns mount over missing chemicals
Three suspects facing vandalization charges arraigned in court
Multi-agency team thwarts planned Al Shabaab attack in Garissa
One person killed by suspected cattle rustlers in Baringo
KMTC Strategic Plan unveiled
Wavinya talks tough, threatens to sack corrupt officials
Raila meets Tanzanian opposition leaders, urges dialogue to strengthen democracy
Parliament rejects bill criminalising employer-employee calls past working hours
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article PPMC, University of Georgia to host dance workshop
Next Article Dock workers issue strike notice over delayed CBA implementation
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Ruto condoles with family of late Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng’eno
Local News
Kenyan Prof Muigua joins Asian International Arbitration Centre Court
County News NEWS
UDA postpones grassroot elections following MP Ng’eno’s death
Local News
Kenya expects export hit as conflict in Mideast intensifies
Business Local Business

You May also Like

County News

Ogiek community in Narok decries latest evictions in Sasimwani

County News

IGAD: Drought looms in eastern Horn of Africa as western parts brace for heavy rains

Local News

Koome calls for effective public participation to bridge policy formulation gaps

Integrity Centre
FeaturedLocal News

Five senior County officials arrested in EACC anti-graft dragnet

Show More