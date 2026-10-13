GolfSports

Pranay Patel claims I& N partners’ Classic golf tournament overall title

The two-day tournament attracted 490 player entries, with 210 golfers, and brought together professional and amateur golfers.

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
4 Min Read
I&N Classic Golf tournament overall winner Pranay Patel in action during the 2026 edition at Sigona Golf Club on Saturday

Pranay Patel emerged as the overall winner of the 2026 I&N Partners’ Classic golf tournament held at the Sigona Golf Club over the weekend after posting an impressive 44 Stableford points, while Ishwar Aildasani, playing off a handicap of 34, claimed the men’s title with 40 Stableford points.

Handicap 34 Sally Ndemi walked home with the ladies’ title after recording 40 Stableford points.

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Patel revealed how he dreamed about winning the overall title after buying a new golf set and rescheduling his trip to India.

“Firstly, I would like to thank the sponsors Igeria & Ngugi Advocates for the fantastic tournament they have been sponsoring every year in October. I have been privileged to have participated in all the last three tournaments. I remember having tried for the two grand hole-in-one prizes in 2025 and ending up with two birdies instead,” said Patel.

“I told my friends that I had been dreaming about the game all night, especially the hole-in-one, and had actually seen myself on the podium already accepting a grand prize. And it looks like the I&N Classic 2027 is already calling me to try once again.”

Jotham Ndiangui in action during the 2026 I&N Classic Golf tournament at Sigona Golf Club on Saturday.

According to the organiser and a partner at Attorneys Africa David Njoroge, the tournament is steadily growing into a classic event.

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“We have been growing year after year, and we are all proud of how successful the third edition of the golf tournament was. The whole thing started as a small event, bringing in our clients and our colleagues in our profession as well as families to have fun. We have slowly evolved it and grown it into an annual series during Customer Service Week, giving them a chance to showcase their products and services to the members of the club, network, and also enjoy the beautiful game of golf. It’s been a tough but fun-filled two days of golf on a very good course,” said Njoroge.

His sentiments were echoed by Habil Waswani, the newly appointed acting CEO of Kenya Airways, who has graced all three editions.

“It’s always a wonderful time for us here, and it’s become a big attraction for everyone. Everyone talks about this, and we are happy that it is an annual event. I hope to win the tournament next year,” he said.

Simon Manambo, Director at Exp Agency, equally highlighted the relationships fostered through the tournament, noting that its value extended beyond the golf course.

“The most memorable experience has been the catch-ups. I really love the catch-ups that we have in the evening with the sponsors and colleagues alike. More importantly, I think the friendship that exists and the connections are really key to this event,” Manambo said.

The two-day tournament attracted 490 player entries, with 210 golfers, and brought together professional and amateur golfers, continuing a tradition established when the tournament was first held in 2024.

The competition featured prizes across several categories, including two vehicles offered as hole-in-one prizes.

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