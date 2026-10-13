Suspected burglar arrested, stolen items recovered in Nakuru

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in Nakuru County following a police operation that led to the recovery of property suspected to have been stolen during a series of house break-ins in Tabuga and its surroundings.

The suspect, identified as Calvin Okoli Ndimu, was arrested at his home in Free Area after officers from Githioro Police Station acted on intelligence information. A search of the house uncovered various items believed to have been stolen during burglaries reported in the area over the past two months.

Police also found a pair of Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) jungle trousers, a homemade toy gun, one live round and blank ammunition of calibre 7.62 × 51mm.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the recovery is a significant step in the investigations, with most of the items already identified by their rightful owners.

Investigators are continuing with inquiries to establish the extent of the suspect’s alleged involvement in the burglaries and determine whether he may be connected to other reported cases.

The suspect remains in police custody as officers complete the necessary processing ahead of his arraignment in court.