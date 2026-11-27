Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has rallied residents of Murang’a County behind President William Ruto’s re-election bid, while calling for greater representation of women and the Mount Kenya region in the country’s top national leadership.

Speaking during a community empowerment forum in Kiharu Constituency, Murang’a County, Waiguru said the region should rally behind leaders with a proven development record and seek greater participation in national leadership.

The forum, hosted by nominated Senator Veronica Maina, who is aspiring for the Murang’a County Woman Representative seat, brought together thousands of members of self-help groups, predominantly women. Forty groups received capital to boost their enterprises.

Waiguru commended the groups for their contribution to household incomes and local development, saying economic empowerment of women was essential to building resilient families and communities.

She urged leaders to support initiatives that enable women to expand their businesses and participate more actively in economic development, noting that empowering women was key to strengthening households and driving community transformation.

On her support for President Ruto, Waiguru said his administration had demonstrated its commitment to development through investments in roads, affordable housing and markets, which she noted had benefited Murang’a and other counties across the country.

“I have never been on the losing side, and come August next year, President William Ruto will be re-elected because of his performance record,” she said.

The Governor maintained that the President was well positioned for another term, claiming that he already commanded the support of 33 out of the country’s 47 counties.

She urged residents to assess political leaders based on their development record rather than party affiliations, cautioning that political choices should be guided by the interests of the region and its people.

Waiguru warned that the Mount Kenya region risked being excluded from government for up to 30 years if it aligned itself with the opposition, arguing that such a move could limit its opportunities for representation in the country’s top leadership.

She challenged residents to consider the long-term implications of their political choices, saying the region needed leaders who could effectively articulate its interests and secure opportunities for its people.

The Governor also used the forum to reaffirm her ambition to seek the Deputy President’s position, saying it was time for Murang’a and Kirinyaga counties to be represented at the highest levels of national leadership.

She noted that the two counties had contributed significantly to the country’s development but were yet to secure representation in the top national leadership.

Waiguru, who is serving her final term as Governor, called for support for her ambition, saying greater representation of the region would provide an opportunity to advance its development priorities and strengthen its participation in national decision-making.

Her sentiments were echoed by Kirinyaga Central MP Gachoki Gitari, who praised the Governor’s development record in Kirinyaga and her previous service in various national government dockets.

Gitari said Waiguru had demonstrated leadership and the ability to deliver results, adding that her experience at both county and national levels placed her in a strong position to serve in the country’s top leadership.

Senator Maina also commended Waiguru’s bid for the Deputy President’s position, saying her experience and leadership would be valuable in advancing the interests of the region.

Senator Maina also commended Waiguru’s bid saying that if elected she would champion development programmes that address the needs of all demographic groups, including women, youth and families.

Maina also rallied support for President Ruto’s re-election, saying his administration had delivered on its promises and deserved another opportunity to continue implementing its development agenda.