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Preparations in top gear for Ruto’s state visit to Italy – Mudavadi

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
1 Min Read

Preparations are underway for President William Ruto’s state visit to Italy, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has said.

Mudavadi, who also serves as Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs said he had received a detailed briefing from senior ministry officials on the progress of the planned visit.

According to Mudavadi, the state visit is expected to advance negotiations across multiple strategic sectors including water, tourism, the digital economy, energy, agriculture, health and labour mobility.

The talks will also review gains made since Italian President Sergio Mattarella visited Kenya in 2023, as both countries seek to strengthen diplomatic and economic relations.

The Prime CS added that preparations are also ongoing for a separate visit by Portugal’s Minister of State and Foreign Affairs Paulo Rangel.

“I was also briefed on the forthcoming visit of H.E. Paulo Rangel, Portugal’s Minister of State and Foreign Affairs, with whom I will hold consultations to strengthen political and economic cooperation, ahead of his engagement with H.E. President Ruto at State House,” said Mudavadi.

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He noted that Kenya’s foreign policy agenda remains focused on building practical, results-oriented partnerships that expand economic opportunities and deliver measurable benefits to citizens.

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