Eight MPs elected to CPA Kenyan Chapter

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Kenya branch, has new office bearers after eight legislators were elected to the local Executive Committee that will represent Kenya at the regional level and internationally.

This new development follows elections held during the Association’s Annual General Meeting at the National Assembly Chambers.

Those who clinched the positions from the National Assembly are Janet Sitienei (Turbo), Adan Keynan (Eldas), Caroline Ng’elechei (Elgeyo Marakwet), Catherine Omanyo (Busia County) and Musili Mawathe (Embakasi-South).

Senate will be represented by Senator Hillary Sigei (Bomet County), Senator Esther Okenyuri (Nominated) and Senator Hezena Lemaletian (Nominated).

The elections which were presided over by the Joint Presidents; Amason Kingi, Speaker of the Senate, and Moses Wetang’ula, the Speaker of National Assembly, who was represented by the Deputy Speaker, Gladys Boss are the first for the Association since the inception of the 13th Parliament in September, last year.

Top on the agenda of the meeting was the election of the Executive Committee which is charged with the management of the Affairs of the CPA Branch. The team consists 12 Members elected at the bi-Annual General meeting of the Branch, and who hold office until the next bi-Annual General Meeting following their election.

The meeting also considered and adopted a report of the audited accounts of the Branch for the years ended 31st December 2018, 31st December 2019, and 31st December 2020.

In addition, the meeting saw the appointment of Mr. Samuel Njoroge, the Clerk of the National Assembly, to replace his predecessor, Mr. Michael Sialai as a signatory to the Branch’s Financial Accounts.

In keeping with the practice, the meeting resolved that the Leader of the Majority and Minority Parties in the National Assembly and the Senate, form part of the Executive Committee on the account of the offices they hold. This means that four (4) out of the twelve (12) positions were not subject to election. The Joint Presidents, the Treasurer and the Secretary are ex-officio members of the Executive Committee.

Subsequently, the Presiding Joint-president, Speaker Kingi declared vacancies for the remaining positions.

“In a Joint Communication from the Chairs issued on 3rd August 2023, the Joint Presidents did bring to the attention of the Honourable Members of the existence of vacancies in the Executive Committee of the CPA Kenya Branch and invited interested Members to tender their applications for election in writing to the Office of the Clerk,” read a section of the guidelines issued by Speaker Kingi.

Further, the meeting resolved to uphold the appointment of Hon. Beatrice Adagala (Vihiga County) on interim basis as Kenya’s representative to the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) and Hon. John Paul Mwirigi (Imenti South) as the Branch Representative in the region.

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association exists to promote knowledge of the constitutional, legislative, economic, social and cultural aspects of parliamentary democracy, with particular reference to the countries of the Commonwealth. It offers a vast opportunity for legislators and legislative staff to collaborate on issues of mutual interest and to exchange good practices.

Kenya has in the past played a crucial role in advancing the agenda of the Association with the Speaker Emeritus in the 12th Parliament, Justin Muturi serving at the apex of the Association’s Regional body as the Chairperson of the Executive Committee of the CPA Africa Region, and as Member of the Expert Committee on CPA Status Representing the region.

Founded in 1911, the CPA is the oldest established organ in the Commonwealth. The Association brings together lawmakers from diverse gender, race, religion and culture, who are united by community of interest, respect for the rule of law and individual rights and freedoms, and driven by the pursuit of the positive ideals of parliamentary democracy.

It boasts of a membership of over 180 legislatures (or Branches) divided up between nine geographic regions of the Commonwealth.