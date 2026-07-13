BusinessLocal Business

President Ruto intervenes as Amboseli Park management standoff escalates

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read
PHOTO | File

President William Ruto has assured the Maa community that the government remains committed to the full transfer of Amboseli National Park to Kajiado County, temporarily easing a standoff that has intensified since July 1, when the county was expected to assume management of the park following a presidential directive issued in November 2025.

Ahead of a July 14, 2026 ultimatum issued by local residents threatening to storm the park in a bid to pressure the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) to relinquish control, President Ruto is said to have personally called Governor Joseph Ole Lenku and reaffirmed his commitment to completing the transfer process.

The President urged the community to allow the rule of law to take its course, noting that the matter is currently before the High Court following a petition filed by a section of activists seeking to block the handover.

Shortly after the President’s intervention, hundreds of armed KWS wardens who had been deployed around the park were withdrawn, while local residents were allowed to hold prayers near Kimana Gate.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

The development came barely a day after the High Court, on July 12, issued an injunction restraining Governor Joseph Ole Lenku, his servants, agents, employees, assigns, or any person acting under his authority or on his behalf, from entering, taking over, assuming control of, interfering with the operations or management of Amboseli National Park, or implementing the Deed of Transfer dated October 14, 2025, pending the determination of the case.

Governor Lenku welcomed President Ruto’s intervention, saying it had calmed the agitated community. He said residents had agreed to allow the court process to continue, although he maintained that the legal proceedings were intended to delay the transfer of the park.

KRA nets Kshs 43.9B from the Tax Amnesty Programme
EABL posts 22pc drop in half-year net profits
Pakistan gets final approval for $3bn IMF bailout
Government to engage youth in sunflower production

Other local leaders accused the Kenya Wildlife Service of high-handedness and neglecting the park, saying the agency had failed to address longstanding concerns raised by the local community.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano is expected to meet local leaders in Amboseli on Friday in an effort to ease tensions and chart a way forward.

Finance Bill: Relief for families as death benefits remain tax-free
KenInvest mulls over new bill to boost investments
Prof. Ndung’u’s proposed tax law that became a poisoned chalice
IEBC to conduct elections of KTDA directors
Short stay facilities, integral contributor in Tourism Sector, says Mutua
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Politicians sponsoring goons will be arrested, warns Murkomen
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Politicians sponsoring goons will be arrested, warns Murkomen
Local News NEWS
Liquid Intelligent Technologies taps Bernard Beya to head DRC unit
Technology Technology
Wetang’ula rallies Bungoma women behind Ruto’s 2027 re-election bid
County News
Ruto defends State House upgrade, says it is Kenya’s official address
Local News NEWS

You May also Like

KAA says drill conducted Wednesday morning
BusinessLocal Business

Aviation workers oppose JKIA private lease plans

BusinessLocal Business

Kenya Power earns Ksh. 382M from e-mobility in 34 months

BusinessInternational Business

Australia supermarkets sued over fake discount claims

BusinessInternational Business

Kenya, Uganda initiate talks on Eldoret – Kampala oil pipeline extension

Show More