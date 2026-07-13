President Ruto intervenes as Amboseli Park management standoff escalates

President William Ruto has assured the Maa community that the government remains committed to the full transfer of Amboseli National Park to Kajiado County, temporarily easing a standoff that has intensified since July 1, when the county was expected to assume management of the park following a presidential directive issued in November 2025.

Ahead of a July 14, 2026 ultimatum issued by local residents threatening to storm the park in a bid to pressure the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) to relinquish control, President Ruto is said to have personally called Governor Joseph Ole Lenku and reaffirmed his commitment to completing the transfer process.

The President urged the community to allow the rule of law to take its course, noting that the matter is currently before the High Court following a petition filed by a section of activists seeking to block the handover.

Shortly after the President’s intervention, hundreds of armed KWS wardens who had been deployed around the park were withdrawn, while local residents were allowed to hold prayers near Kimana Gate.

The development came barely a day after the High Court, on July 12, issued an injunction restraining Governor Joseph Ole Lenku, his servants, agents, employees, assigns, or any person acting under his authority or on his behalf, from entering, taking over, assuming control of, interfering with the operations or management of Amboseli National Park, or implementing the Deed of Transfer dated October 14, 2025, pending the determination of the case.

Governor Lenku welcomed President Ruto’s intervention, saying it had calmed the agitated community. He said residents had agreed to allow the court process to continue, although he maintained that the legal proceedings were intended to delay the transfer of the park.

Other local leaders accused the Kenya Wildlife Service of high-handedness and neglecting the park, saying the agency had failed to address longstanding concerns raised by the local community.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano is expected to meet local leaders in Amboseli on Friday in an effort to ease tensions and chart a way forward.